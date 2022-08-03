Peoria Public Schools celebrate new names for district buildings

Read on www.wcbu.org
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Spalding Pastoral Center
—- THE SPALDING PASTORAL CENTER. Here’s photos from the inside of what used to be Spalding High School. There’s the chapel and some of the class rooms are now bedrooms for overnight Cursillo and Teens Encounter Christ weekend retreats that take place here. Check out the bottle-cap artwork...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools cuts the ribbon on three new school names
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, Peoria Public Schools will kick off a new school year and some students and staff will be greeted by new school names. The renamings are an effort to change buildings named after individuals with ties to racism and abuse. Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting was...
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit holds back to school bash
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Aug. 6 marked the third annual back-to-school bash hosted by Lorenzo’s All in Charity Chase. The local non-profit charity helped fill more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and handed out to families to help prepare their students for the new school year. A...
hoiabc.com
Peoria Heights church hosts backpack giveaway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Redeeming Love Church opened its doors to the community for a backpack giveaway. They were offering backpacks full of back-to-school essentials like pencils, notebooks and crayons. There was also free food, haircuts, and games for a fun filled day. The church says this is a way to help support the community.
wcbu.org
Ignite Peoria brings accessibility and creative culture to the forefront in the River City
On this week’s episode of Out and About, Sarah Marie Dillard and Brandon Mooberry join Jenn Gordon to talk about Ignite Peoria – central Illinois’ premiere arts and makers fest designed to spark creativity in the community. The event includes 2 performance stages, a live fashion photo shoot, over 90 arts and makers booths, and Sensory Ignite, a unique area designed for guests with sensory sensitivities. For more information visit https://artspartners.net/ignite-peoria/.
Central Illinois Proud
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
1470 WMBD
Some limited parking as Peoria welcomes St. Jude runners
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Hall’s side lot will be closed through Sunday night for the return of the St. Jude runners from Memphis and the accompanying celebration with satellite runners from across the Midwest Saturday. There are limited parking spots along Fulton from Monroe to Jefferson. Parking...
Central Illinois Proud
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
hoiabc.com
Nathan and Olivia’s Lemonade stand opens for 10th year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Nathan and Olivia’s lemonade stand is a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, started by two siblings. Nathan Pennington was diagnosed with cancer when he was four years old and lost his battle in 2017. His family and friends keep his memory alive through the lemonade stand each year.
wglt.org
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
muddyrivernews.com
Sinnock ‘can’t imagine not being a part’ of annual Quincy-to-Peoria run that raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
QUINCY— It’s not about the running, it’s about the cause. And April Sinnock is a perfect example. Sinnock is taking part in her 10th St. Jude Quincy-to-Peoria Run this weekend. The event benefits the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. “I’m a...
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
hoiabc.com
This weekend is River City Soul Fest
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Fans of R&B, gospel and soul music are invited to the three-day event. Starting off on Friday night with Vibe Night. at the River Front. There will be a DJ exhibition with four DJs on the CEFCU Center Stage, that event goes on until 10pm.
WKYT 27
Peoria veteran says more to be done after burn pit bill passes Senate
Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. WATCH | Volunteers help with relief efforts in Knott County. Updated: 15 hours ago.
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
hoiabc.com
Legendary coach Dick Van Scyoc passes away at age 98
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dick Van Scyoc has passed away at the age of 98. An American hero as a veteran of World War II, Van Scyoc became an Illinois basketball legend during his days coaching at Armington, Washington and Peoria Manual. Van Scyoc retired in 1994 with a...
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
