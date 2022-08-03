Summerville backtracks on plan for paid parking at city garage

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL A public hearing has been scheduled by the Berkeley County Council for August 22, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Berkeley County Council Chambers, 1003 U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, South Carolina, or at such other location in or around the complex posted at the main entrance. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment on an ordinance titled: AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE-IN-LIEU OF TAX AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN BERKELEY COUNTY AND VOLVO CAR USA LLC (D/B/A VOLVO CAR US OPERATIONS) WHEREBY BERKELEY COUNTY WILL ENTER INTO A FEE-IN-LIEU OF TAX AGREEMENT WITH VOLVO CAR USA LLC (D/B/A VOLVO CAR US OPERATIONS) AND PROVIDING FOR PAYMENT BY VOLVO CAR USA LLC (D/B/A VOLVO CAR US OPERATIONS) OF CERTAIN FEES-IN-LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXES; PROVIDING FOR THE ALLOCATION OF FEES-IN-LIEU OF TAXES PAYABLE UNDER THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A MULTI-COUNTY INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO. Property is located at 2260 Volvo Car Drive, Ridgeville, SC 29472. AD# 2016431.

