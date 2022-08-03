Summerville backtracks on plan for paid parking at city garage

Read on www.live5news.com
The Post and Courier
Road access a sticking point for Kitfield development
A Charleston developer’s request for the annexation of about 16 acres of roadway outside a property subdivision in the Kitfield area of Moncks Corner was recently put on hold by the local planning commission as they examine access rights along Vanihayn Drive. Wofford Stribling’s bid for approval to access...
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant library reopens after renovations
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After a year-long closure for renovations, the Charleston County Public Library’s Mount Pleasant branch opened Saturday morning. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the newly renovated facility. The renovations included upgrades to the interior, technology and furniture. The project was part of a...
counton2.com
Road work to impact traffic in Hanahan neighborhood
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Hanahan will conduct road work on speed bumps in the Otranto neighborhood over the weekend. Drivers should expect impacts on Basilica Avenue and Monte Santo Drive beginning Friday night. According to the city, the speed bumps will be removed and reconfigured, which...
live5news.com
New Savannah Hwy. project could bring traffic relief
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Works is considering making changes to multiple intersections along Savannah Highway. This idea came after a project team looked at intersections people had concerns about. Herbert Nimz, project manager for Charleston County Public Works, says this project is coming from the half-cent sales...
The Post and Courier
Windsor Mill development gains city support: Dissenting residents express concern over traffic, loss of greenspace
The Goose Creek Planning Commission's decision to recommend the addition of a new 30-acre development along Windsor Mill Road and Highway 52 drew mixed reviews during an Aug. 2 public meeting, where nine residents issued complaints about the project. On hand to detail the construction was developer Boris Van Dyck...
Charleston late-night entertainment ordinance could soon be updated
CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – An ordinance in Charleston that regulates late-night alcohol service could soon see an update after nearly 10 years. City officials are looking to revise Charleston’s late-night entertainment ordinance, which applies to bars and restaurants that have a permit to serve alcohol after midnight. According to Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson with the […]
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Truck Stop of Harleyville LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Truck Stop of Harleyville LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and off premises consumption of beer, wine at 137 Judge St., Harleyville, SC 29448. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 22, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2015942.
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
The Post and Courier
Charleston proposed rental policy aims to crack down on absentee landlords
Charleston has a new plan to crack down on college party houses, but some are unsure whether it will have unintended ripple effects for both landlords and renters. The goal of the policy headed to City Council is for Charleston to be able to respond more easily when neighbors have concerns about nearby renters who repeatedly throw parties, leave bulk trash out and otherwise contribute to quality-of-life issues in the surrounding community.
The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - public hearing 8/22/22
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL A public hearing has been scheduled by the Berkeley County Council for August 22, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Berkeley County Council Chambers, 1003 U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, South Carolina, or at such other location in or around the complex posted at the main entrance. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment on an ordinance titled: AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE-IN-LIEU OF TAX AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN BERKELEY COUNTY AND VOLVO CAR USA LLC (D/B/A VOLVO CAR US OPERATIONS) WHEREBY BERKELEY COUNTY WILL ENTER INTO A FEE-IN-LIEU OF TAX AGREEMENT WITH VOLVO CAR USA LLC (D/B/A VOLVO CAR US OPERATIONS) AND PROVIDING FOR PAYMENT BY VOLVO CAR USA LLC (D/B/A VOLVO CAR US OPERATIONS) OF CERTAIN FEES-IN-LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXES; PROVIDING FOR THE ALLOCATION OF FEES-IN-LIEU OF TAXES PAYABLE UNDER THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A MULTI-COUNTY INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO. Property is located at 2260 Volvo Car Drive, Ridgeville, SC 29472. AD# 2016431.
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
blufftontoday.com
This Month in South Carolina History: The H.L. Hunley sinks for the first time
Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on Feb. 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston. Prior to its history-making attack and subsequent disappearance, the...
The Post and Courier
7 TCBY Charleston-area restaurants change hands
Seven frozen treat shops recently changed hands across the Lowcountry through a new restaurant brokerage franchise in the Lowcountry. Richard Thames of St. Stephen bought the TCBY franchised locations, according to Emily Benedict of the Charleston branch of Florida-based We Sell Restaurants, which brokered the sale. The seller, which retained a location on James Island, did not want to be identified. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
live5news.com
Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston hires homelessness coordinator. Advocates say more resources are needed.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Along Tanger Outlet Boulevard, construction continues on the 72-bay Topgolf facility, slated to be a premier entertainment venue. Next to that site, land has been cleared for a $200 million mixed-use development that will include apartments, hotels and restaurants. In a small wooded area across the...
The Post and Courier
General Notices - 2019 BMW X3
This is an ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, and contact the registered owner of a 2019 BMW X3. VIN number 5UXTR9C53KLE13130. Contact Safari Towing and Recovery L.L.C. at 843-856-0000. Location: 454 Shipping Lane. Mount Pleasant, SC. 29464 AD# 2016188.
live5news.com
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire chief says that 9 people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash that involved a charter bus. It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m. The bus involved in the crash caught on fire but...
The Post and Courier
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
