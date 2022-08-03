Teacher Think Tank seeks to improve freshmen experience at Truman

Read on lowerbuckstimes.com
Neshaminy grads awarded Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre scholarships
Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre awarded scholarship grants totaling $4,000 to two recent graduates of Neshaminy High School who are planning to study the arts in college this fall. The recipients from the class of 2022 are Laura Aquilone, of Langhorne, and Rachel Mark, of Feasterville. Aquilone received support from NVMT...
Family Service receives grant to support children’s mental health counseling
Family Service Association of Bucks County recently received a Bucks Innovation & Improvement Grant of $12,500 from Foundations Community Partnership to address a growing issue. According to data from Family Service’s Call Center, children in every socioeconomic group across Bucks County are experiencing unprecedented mental health challenges. Many of these...
Bristol Township School District to keep serving free meals to all students
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture is not extending Universal Free Meals, Bristol Township School District is continuing to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students. The district is approved to operate under the Community Eligibility Provision, a funding option of the National School Lunch Program, which enables schools to provide free meals to all students, regardless of income.
The Jazz Sanctuary coming to Morrisville
The Jazz Sanctuary, a music organization out of Philadelphia, is performing a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. at Morrisville’s Incarnation Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, 1505 Makefield Road. The evening of “Jazz & Joe” includes live music, coffee and treats, and features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet...
Bristol Township School District seeks help of alumni
In an effort to build a strong sense of community in the Bristol Township School District, it’s looking to connect with former alumni in the area. “We would love to invite alumni who own local businesses to interact with our school communities and create positive connections between former and current students, as well as our faculty and staff,” said Dr. Audrey Flojo, supervisor of K-12 special programs.
SCORE Bucks County offering webinars in August
SCORE Bucks County, which offers mentoring and workshops to small business owners and entrepreneurs, is offering two free webinars in August. “What’s Your Digital Marketing Success Plan?” takes place Aug. 9. Led by Donna Botti, owner of Delos Incorporated, the session helps attendees define a successful digital marketing plan. Botti will discuss: how to get the message right; how to own your presence; how to build one strategy; and how to integrate everything into one cohesive strategy.
Bucks college students spend summer in service
Nine college students from Bucks County have been chosen to participate in Foundations Community Partnership’s 2022 Summer Youth Corps program, which offers paid internships at local nonprofit human service agencies in Bucks County serving children, youth and families. The students gain meaningful, practical expertise while community nonprofits benefit from...
St. Mary Medical Center announces new president, chief medical officer
Langhorne’s St. Mary Medical Center, part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, recently announced its new leadership duo. On July 1, Dr. Michael Magro, DO, MBA, FACOI, stepped into the role of the hospital’s president, while Dr. Edward O’Dell, DO, FACOI became the chief medical officer. Both were already...
Lower Bucks Chamber keynote program set for Aug. 11
The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce’s next keynote program, including breakfast, is on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Cairn University’s Mason Activity Center, 200 Manor Ave. in Langhorne. Networking is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and the program runs from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Lise Deguire, Psy.D., a...
Bucks recipients of PAsmart apprenticeship grants
Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced awards totaling more than $4.9 million for 14 Pennsylvania apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs within the building and construction trades. Bucks County Community College is receiving $400,00 for its Center for Workforce Development, which will develop and implement a Building and Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Program. CWD...
Green Light-Go Grant for Northampton
Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-Bucks) announced that Northampton Township is receiving funds for upgrades to traffic signals at two intersections along Bristol Road. The grant from PennDOT’s Green Light-Go program totals $152,320. “This program helps municipalities relieve congestion, improve safety and traffic flow,” said Thomas. “I believe it will bring...
Scholarships awarded to local class of 2022 grads
A number of recent graduates from area Bucks County high schools have been awarded scholarships from various organizations:. Neshaminy grads earn scholarships from local foundation. Four Neshaminy High School graduates from the class of 2022 have been awarded scholarships through the Middletown Community Foundation. Since 2002, the foundation has awarded...
New trustees at Bucks Community College
The Bucks County Commissioners recently named two new trustees to the board at Bucks County Community College — Ronni Fuchs and Jamie Fazzalore. Fuchs is a partner at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, where she represents pharmaceutical and medical device companies as a litigator and counselor. Previously, she was a partner at Dechert LLP. She has been practicing law in Philadelphia and Princeton for 30 years. Fuchs regularly counsels clients on regulatory and compliance issues relating to clinical trials, transparency and informed consent. She graduated, magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, and obtained her bachelors, with distinction, from the University of Virginia. She was born in Queens, New York and attended the Bronx High School of Science. Fuchs has lived in Bucks County for 28 years and raised three children.
Habitat Bucks’ ReStore Warminster celebrates one-year anniversary
Locals of Warminster and its surrounding areas enjoyed a treasure hunt, snacks and shopping on July 9, all in celebration of Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s one-year anniversary at 539 Jacksonville Road. According to BJ Breish, ReStore director, the event was more than an enjoyable birthday bash. It commemorated 12...
Lower Bucks Chamber keynote breakfast is July 14
The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce’s next keynote program takes place Thursday, July 14, at the YMCA’s Fairless Hills branch, 601 S. Oxford Valley Road. Networking is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. The program is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Dr. Felicia L. Ganther, president of Bucks...
Tea with Carrie Chapman Catt
Langhorne Council for the Arts invites the public to spend an afternoon with a champion of women’s rights on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at Middletown Friends Meetinghouse. Actress Pat Jordan brings to life Carrie Chapman Catt, who founded the League of Women Voters in 1920 and helped lead the fight to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Catt succeeded Susan B. Anthony as head of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. She was featured on the cover of Time, inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and received the American Hebrew Medal. In 2016, a statue was dedicated to her and other suffragists in Nashville, Tennessee – the state that cast the deciding vote for the 19th Amendment 102 years ago.
Falls Township job fair set for July 27
Falls Township is hosting a free job fair on July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westaby Hall in the Fairless Hills Fire Department, 425 Hood Blvd. in Fairless Hills. The job fair will feature several hundred career opportunities from more than two dozen employers and businesses within Falls Township and the surrounding area. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet and interact with local employers and hiring managers.
Wine Trail hosting Summer Sip & Savor
On select Sundays in August, wine lovers and food aficionados can enjoy selections of locally-made wines paired with small plates as part of the Bucks County Wine Trail’s Summer Sip & Savor food and wine pairing events. Co-sponsored by Visit Bucks County and the Bucks County Wine Trail, Summer...
8-year-old from Yardley fundraises for homeless
Teddy Tendler recently took her love of technology to the next level. The 8-year-old resident of Yardley ran a social media fundraiser to increase access to devices at Family Service Association of Bucks County’s Emergency Homeless Shelter. Residents can now enjoy six laptops, six sets of headphones, a printer, paper and ink thanks to Tendler’s efforts.
World Congress of Nurses coming to Bucks this summer
The National Association of Catholic Nurses USA is hosting a World Congress of Nurses at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown Aug. 2-4. Nurses from 21 different countries will deliver presentations on scientific research and healthcare proposals to improve healthcare globally. Opportunities for public engagement are available on Aug. 2.
