Teacher Think Tank seeks to improve freshmen experience at Truman

The Bucks County Commissioners recently named two new trustees to the board at Bucks County Community College — Ronni Fuchs and Jamie Fazzalore. Fuchs is a partner at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, where she represents pharmaceutical and medical device companies as a litigator and counselor. Previously, she was a partner at Dechert LLP. She has been practicing law in Philadelphia and Princeton for 30 years. Fuchs regularly counsels clients on regulatory and compliance issues relating to clinical trials, transparency and informed consent. She graduated, magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, and obtained her bachelors, with distinction, from the University of Virginia. She was born in Queens, New York and attended the Bronx High School of Science. Fuchs has lived in Bucks County for 28 years and raised three children.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO