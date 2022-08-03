Syracuse football fall camp Day 1: Receivers adjust to new offense; transfer QB sees goal-line reps

Read on www.syracuse.com
Syracuse football offensive tackle recruit Naquil Betrand commits to Texas A&M
Syracuse, N.Y. — Naquil Betrand, a three-star offensive tackle prospect from Philadelphia, has committed to Texas A&M. Syracuse was one of Betrand’s final six schools he had been considering, along with Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State. He announced his decision Saturday evening on social media. Betrand, ranked...
Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter signs with Dolphins
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter has signed with the Miami Dolphins, joining the team in the preseason to compete for the starting job. Hofrichter will compete with 13-year veteran Thomas Morstead for the job. The team announced the signing of Hofrichter on Friday, waiving Tommy Heatherly...
Lehigh Valley edges out Syracuse, 7-4
Allentown, PA – The Lehigh Valley IronPigs eeked out another close game against the Syracuse Mets on Saturday night, edging the road team by a 7-4 final on a muggy Saturday night in Allentown. The IronPigs have now won four of the first five games in the six-game series. 10 of the 17 games the two teams have played against one another so far this season have been decided by three runs or less. Syracuse has won five of those ten games.
Syracuse basketball recruiting target JP Estrella sums up official visit: Meeting the players, Jim Boeheim’s house and golf
Syracuse, N.Y. ― JP Estrella’s official visit to Syracuse over the last two days mirrored most other recruits’ trips to the SU campus. The highly-regarded 6-foot-11 big in the 2023 class saw the Carmelo K. Anthony Center, toured the school’s campus, and met the Orange players.
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
Today’s obits: Robert Baechle owned Corvette Barn in Syracuse for 45 years; was a race car driver
Robert P. “ Bob” Baechle, 87, died Monday, August 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Born in Utica, he was a 57-year member of the Sports Car Club of America, according to his obituary. He competed for 25 years in amateur and professional racing usually with a big block Corvette.
Barstool Sport's founder Dave Portnoy calls Northern Lights 'disgusting'
MATTYDALE N.Y. — Barstool Sport's Founder Dave Portnoy visited the Syracuse area late last week as part of his "one-bite" pizza reviews. One of the reviews that have been released on social media late Monday night, was of Paladino's, a pizza shop in the Northern Lights Shopping Center. Portnoy...
The Happy Together Tour stops in Syracuse at the Landmark (see photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Happy Together Tour made a stop in Syracuse at the Landmark Theatre Wednesday night. The tour features artists like the Turtles, the Buckinghams, the Cowsills, the Vogues, the Association and Gary Puckett. See photos from the show above, from freelance photographer Warren Linhart.
Teen found with loaded handgun after foot chase in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen who led police on a foot chase was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun, police said. Two 16-year-old boys were approached by Syracuse police officers at Park and Mary streets on July 13 on the city’s North Side, Syracuse police posted online Friday.
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
Today’s obituaries: Cerri A. Banks, Syracuse University administrator, earned 3 degrees from SU
Cerri Annette Banks, 55, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Catskill, she graduated from Monroe Community College. She went to Syracuse University, where she earned three degrees: a bachelor’s degree in inclusive elementary and special education, a master’s degree in cultural foundations of education and a Ph.D. in cultural foundations of education.
Young M.A’s ‘Island Summer’ concert canceled at Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, N.Y. — Young M.A’s stop in Syracuse has been canceled on the same day the rapper was scheduled to perform. Young M.A’s “Island Summer” concert at the Landmark Theater was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the theater said Saturday afternoon. The show...
Meet top-tier anglers: Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake with kickoff festival this weekend
The Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake next week, Aug. 6-11, for stage six of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) 2022 regular season. Eighty of the world’s best bass anglers will compete for a $805,000 purse, with a top payout of $100,000. The last major professional bass fishing...
Large water main break in Syracuse; some with no water, others will low pressure
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large water main break on Erie Boulevard West in Syracuse has disrupted water service, officials said Friday night. Some residents are without water while others may experience low water pressure, Syracuse officials said in a news release Friday night. The 24-inch main broke at North...
Syracuse police to appoint longtime officer as deputy chief
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police and the mayor’s office have announced that a longtime Syracuse police officer has been promoted to deputy chief. Mark Rusin, a member of the department since 2007, had been promoted from detective sergeant to deputy chief, according to a news release from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s office.
See 15 photos of large Syracuse apartment fire that left 14 people without a home
Syracuse, N.Y. — It took 65 firefighters to put out a blaze Thursday that ripped through a large apartment building south of Syracuse University. The fire damaged the building so badly that 14 people needed to find a place to live through the American Red Cross, fire officials said.
Syracuse Police Dealing With Another Stabbing At Destiny USA Mall
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police dealing with another stabbing at Destiny USA. Around 2 Thursday afternoon, Officers responded to the "Against All Odds" store inside the Mall. They found a 23-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital expected to be ok. Police say a fight...
