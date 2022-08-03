Driver “miraculously” uninjured after violent crash caught on camera

PUNTA GORDA, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – Dash cam video from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in Punta Gorda, Florida captured a driver losing control on a bridge, darting in front of the deputy’s vehicle, then slamming into a bridge wall, as sparks go flying.

CCSO posted the video from the US 41 bridge, writing: “DFC Gank quickly made contact with the driver who miraculously was unharmed and showed no signs of impairment. While behind the wheel, a split second can be the difference between life and death.”

DFC Gank is seen racing toward the driver after the crash. After finding no injuries, nor impairment, the driver was cited for careless driving.

