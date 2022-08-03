Police: Man poured gasoline, tried to light victims on fire in possible hate crime

Read on www.fox29.com
Suspect in early Sunday shooting still at large
The Denver Police Department launched an investigation Sunday morning into a shooting that left one man hospitalized, and the suspect still at large.
Man douses two people with gasoline, looks for lighter in apparent hate crime, police say
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora, Colorado, are looking for a man who is wanted in a potential hate crime. Police said the unidentified man heard two people speaking Spanish to each other on July 23 at a gas station and “told them that they don’t belong here,” The Associated Press reported.
Ex-cop gets jail time after she didn't intervene when another officer violently arrested an elderly woman with dementia
"I wanted to be a good police officer and my heart was in the right place, but I still came up short," Daria Jalali said during her sentencing.
Suspect dead, Adams County deputy injured in Northglenn shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Northglenn involving the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that led to a suspect fatality Friday night.
Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest
A male suspect wanted with an active warrant for attempted homicide was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Northglenn.The Adams County Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team located the suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. The shooting happened when ACSO personnel contacted the suspect. An Adams County deputy received minor injuries as a result of the encounter.Additional details of the incident, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released by authorities. The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigation the incident.
Rifle on video, bullet through window: Denver moms fed up
Mothers in a South Denver neighborhood said they're no longer just scared of gunfire on their block, they're fed up.
Suspect killed after shooting involving Adams County deputy
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — At about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) located a suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn, who was wanted for attempted homicide. When deputies contacted the suspect, a shooting happened involving an ACSO deputy, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect...
Alleged late-night kidnapping in Greeley leaves suspect in custody
A Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy was driving near the 10100 block of Highway 34 around 1:55 a.m early Saturday morning when they were flagged down by a woman who claimed she was the victim of a kidnapping.
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at driver during road rage incident in Longmont
A 60-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly pointed his gun at a driver Friday morning during an apparent road rage incident. Longmont police received a call from a person in a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 at 8:30 a.m. who stated another motorist was pointing a gun at him, according to a news release from the Longmont Police Department.
7 dead in 6 separate Front Range crashes over weekend
It was a deadly weekend on Colorado roads and highways as seven people were killed and multiple people injured in six separate crashes.
Motorcycle crash leaves man dead
AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Aurora Saturday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said dispatchers received reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Archer place just after 12 p.m.
Man in custody after allegedly kidnapping woman in Greeley
A 33-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he kidnapped a woman in Greeley overnight. Authorities became aware of the incident early Saturday after a Larimer County sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a woman near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 in Loveland around 2 a.m. The...
Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
2 Castle Rock teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Douglas County
A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash left two Castle View High School teenagers dead and two others injured near Castle Rock in Douglas County late Friday night.
Vandals on the loose caused $100K in damage to construction site
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Best friend says father of 3 killed in hit-and-run crash was 'so well liked'
A 41-year-old husband and father of three was killed, along with his two dogs, in a hit-and-run crash on southbound Reservoir Road in Aurora early Friday morning.
Injured passengers in fatal hit-and-run share anger over friend who ran off
DENVER — From her home on a couch, Austin Bartsch told 9NEWS she doesn’t know if her right arm will fully heal after doctors put a plate in her right shoulder. “A lot of that night is a blur. The most I remember is waking up when we hit impact,” Bartsch, 21, said of the night on July 29.
Former Loveland officer Daria Jalali sentenced
A former Loveland police officer is now the second officer to be sentenced by a court for her role in the rough arrest of Karen Garner, a woman living with dementia. Daria Jalali, the second officer to respond to a call involving Garner, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Failure to Intervene.Jalali was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 36 months probation and 250 hours of community service. She was also sentenced to undergo a mental health evaluation and must avoid contact with the Garner family while also maintaining employment of at least 35 hours per week. The charges stem...
Westword
Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History
The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
