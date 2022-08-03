ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Swimmer’s itch has been reported at Long Lake Park in Lacey

By Cayli Yanagida
The Olympian
The Olympian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTRNe_0h3bNbkn00

The city of Lacey has left a warning at Long Lake Park regarding the possible presence of a parasite in the water that could cause swimmer’s itch.

Lacey officials said there have been two reported cases of swimmer’s itch associated with swimming in Long Lake, according to a social media post.

The parasite, which is associated with the presence of waterfowl and snails, can leave a red, itchy rash on areas of the body that were left exposed in infested water. The parasite does not have long-term effects for those who come into contact with it, according to the city.

The Thurston County Public Health Environmental Health Water Quality division does not test for swimmer’s itch, but does test for bacterial water quality. The Facebook post said recent test results have fallen within acceptable levels.

In order to avoid swimmer’s itch, it is recommended that those who have been in the water should dry off immediately after exiting the lake and avoid feeding animals associated with the parasite, like geese and ducks. People should also avoid swimming in marshy areas of the water.

