Kyrsten Sinema is seeking a couple of changes to Democrats' party-line bill. She wants to nix the carried interest provision and add drought funding.

POLITICO
 4 days ago
Ter&Mar
3d ago

Interesting as there are quite a few people who feel that the carried interest loophole it’s a big problem and needs to be eliminated. It’s definitely a “tax dodge”for the super rich.

Phyllis A. Buchanan
3d ago

Drought funding could be added, but the funding has to come from corporate funding. Why should corporations get away from paying taxes? The people shouldn’t have to pay taxes by themselves.

AP_000152.29c576f5578d4cf9981e982f8af75d11.1219
4d ago

Hopefully she won’t vote for this tax and spend package that got us into this mess in the first place. Inflation is real, every day!

