WATCH: Dante Stills Fall Camp Day 3

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills met with the media following day 3 of fall camp

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its third practice of fall camp Wednesday afternoon.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills met with the media following practice and discussed is offseason preparation, being the veteran on the team, the Backyard Brawl, and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly