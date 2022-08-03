Read on www.whsv.com

20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro High School football team continues to trend in a positive direction. The Little Giants engineered a remarkable turnaround in 2021 and will look to continue building on that success this fall. After back-to-back winless season in 2018 & 2019, Waynesboro ended its losing streak with a victory during the 2021 spring campaign before earning five wins and advancing to the playoffs last fall.
Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places
Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It's house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
Waynesboro holds seminar to support female athletes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we enter another year of competitive sports, Waynesboro High School held its second annual seminar to help female athletes succeed on and off the playing field. The event was designed to help high school student-athletes balance academics and athletics while maintaining their mental, physical, and...
20-Yard Dash: Stuarts Draft
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft has been one of the most consistently successful teams in the Shenandoah Valley over the last few seasons. The Cougars are working to build on strong performances over the last three campaigns. In 2019 and during the 2021 spring season, Stuarts Draft finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up. Last fall, Stuarts Draft lost to Central in the Region 2B Championship game to cap off a 9-3 season.
Coach leaving for West Virginia
August 7, 1986 — Luray High School varsity football coach Doug Jennings has resigned to accept a head coaching position at a West Virginia high school. Jennings, who has piloted the Bulldogs since 1967, was hired July 30, by Keyser (W.Va.) High School, his alma mater, according to Patricia Hastings, a writer for the Mineral Daily News Tribune in Keyser.
Tony Bennett offers 4-star Class of ’24 guard Abraham from Warrenton
Tony Bennett has offered another member of the recruiting class of 2024 in 6-foot-7 guard Isaiah Abraham of Warrenton. Abraham announced the offer on his Twitter account on Saturday night. “They love the way that I play and my motor on the court,” Abraham told Rivals.com prior to Saturday’s offer....
Thornton looking to build on breakout season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -There’s no debate when it comes to the No. 1 wide receiver at James Madison. Redshirt senior Kris Thornton returns for the Dukes after a breakout campaign in 2021, when he earned First Team All-CAA honors and set a JMU single-season record for receptions. “He’s so...
Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair
Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home
Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun
At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
71st HamFest returns to Berryville
The 71st Annual Berryville Hamfest is back this weekend at the Clarke County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 am with vendors starting at 8 am. The event regularly draws 1500 people and there will be nearly 150 vendors from the HAM radio world selling all types of tools of the trade from vintage radios to the latest models.
Sun Belt Conference Preview: Georgia State
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our series taking a look at programs in the new-look Sun Belt Conference focuses on Georgia State. WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks with Ben Moore, who covers the Panthers for 247 Sports. James Madison has joined the Sun Belt Conference ahead of the 2022-2023 academic...
Harrisonburg Fire Museum reopens
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Museum has reopened to the public. Located on the third floor of the public safety building, the museum is a wrap-around self-guided tour. The museum is filled with memorabilia and historical pieces from not only the Harrisonburg Fire Department but the city as...
School shopping projected to double this year: Ways to save
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Back to school shopping is underway, and based on a new survey, parents are expecting those costs to double from last year. Since more schools are moving back to in-person learning, back-to-school shopping will be a little different for parents this year. Inflation is driving up...
Scenic Railway now offering recreational tours
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Staunton had developed a new attraction called the Virginia Scenic Railway. It has two tracks. One track is called the Blue Ridge Flyer, and the other one is called the Alleghany Special. Both of these trains take riders to view the incredible scenery of Virginia.
A New Cookbook from Virginia's Beloved Red Truck Bakery
This week, Brian Noyes of Red Truck Bakery in Marshall, Virginia, released a new cookbook, The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook, and it’s packed with eighty-plus recipes for pies, cakes, buckles, rolls, and more, including mouthwatering savories like heirloom tomato pie and crab cakes dabbed with jalapeño-cilantro mayonnaise.
Same As It Ever Was: Lampo Is Back
A friend calls it the biggest Charlottesville food news in years. Lampo is back. When regulars dined at Lampo on March 14, 2020, they never imagined they’d have to wait more than 800 days for their next visit. After letting the days go by for more than two years, the next chance comes today, August 4, at 5 pm.
