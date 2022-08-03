Burlington celebrates legendary Lake Champlain monster’s birthday

I recently had the opportunity to meet with the ownership team of Doc’s on the Water, the tenant restaurant at Treadwell Bay Marina, north of Plattsburgh. John-Mark Ford and Mark Titherington met while working at Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent, New York. “It was a perfect match” they joked in unison. The duo compliments in a true Ying Yang fashion. Ford was born and raised in the North Country. Titherington found his way here from across the pond – the UK — when he was just 13. Ford graduated from Le Cordon Bleu and plied his talents throughout the United States, Montreal and Paris. Titherington cut his culinary teeth on the line at a Plattsburgh pub owned by his extended family.

