Burlington, VT

Burlington celebrates legendary Lake Champlain monster’s birthday

By Elissa Borden
WCAX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WCAX

Charlotte Public Library offers a place to cool off during hot summer days

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Much of the Green Mountain state is under a heat advisory. Cooling centers have been set up to keep people from getting too hot. In Charlotte, the Charlotte Public Library is open to cool down. It’s a relatively new cooling option, and become a designated spot when Vermont Emergency Management issues a heat advisory. They’re also working with their town’s Emergency Management System too. The library says its happy to help.
CHARLOTTE, VT
WCAX

Vermont Historical Society to chronicle COVID

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society will be chronicling COVID’s impact on the state. They recently received a grant to document the state’s response and experiences in an oral history project. They’ll be interviewing more than 100 Vermonters in varying careers and stages of life.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Point to Point fundraiser makes debut in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Point to Point fundraiser for the Vermont Food Bank was packed Saturday, riders and runners were excited to be in-person. It was the first time that the event took place in Montpelier, in front of the state house. Over 300 people registered for the event, and close to a thousand donations were given before the races started.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Progress made on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway project

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Work continues on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park project in Plattsburgh Town. The project started in 2017 but did see a slowdown during the pandemic The park will honor the regions military history. The park will overlook Crab Island and offer education on the sacrifices made by veterans. Eventually, the town hopes to offer boat tours to Crab and Valcour islands. The project costs six million dollars and is still working to secure all the funds, but the state has stepped in and given $900,000 to the project.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

How the Lake Monsters and McKenzie do 25-cent hot dog night

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Three times a year, the Vermont Lake Monsters and McKenzie Country Classics stuff baseball fans in Burlington with all-you-can-eat hot dogs at 25 cents a pop. A partnership that started over 15 years ago, the Lake Monsters have consistently seen their highest attendance numbers of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Historical Society creating oral history of pandemic in Vermont

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society is saving COVID-19 memories and asking for Vermonters’ input. The group has been collecting things like journal entries, masks, vaccine vials, pictures and poems. They plan to interview hundreds of Vermonters who lived through the pandemic. Now, they’re working on an...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vermont Blooms Initiative working to grow healthy spirits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every time something exciting happens for the Ronald McDonald House, they ring their ceremonial bell to mark the day. A home away from home for families of critically ill children has been chosen to get flower plantings from the Vermont Blooms Initiative. “We rang the bell...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Doggone fun at Burlington’s Festival of Fools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Festival of Fools is underway in downtown Burlington. Buskers, musicians and performers of all kinds are taking to Church Street for audiences to enjoy. Pick a genre and it’s probably there-- comedians, jugglers, acrobats and brass bands are all on the schedule for the three-day...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New community health center opening in Essex Junction

Ben & Jerry's says Unilever froze board salaries over Middle East. Ben and Jerry's says its parent company, Unilever, stopped paying board members' salaries over a dispute involving sales in the Middle East. Updated: 2 hours ago. A dog saved its owner from a venomous timber rattlesnake that approached them...
ESSEX, VT
vermontbiz.com

Farley joins HomeShare Vermont as case manager

Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the social-service nonprofit HomeShare Vermont(link is external) as a case manager. In this role, Farley will work to match people looking for a place to live with homeowners in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties who are seeking a housemate to provide some rental income and/or help around the house.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
sbmonthly.com

ENJOYING THE BEST OF THE BAY

I recently had the opportunity to meet with the ownership team of Doc’s on the Water, the tenant restaurant at Treadwell Bay Marina, north of Plattsburgh. John-Mark Ford and Mark Titherington met while working at Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent, New York. “It was a perfect match” they joked in unison. The duo compliments in a true Ying Yang fashion. Ford was born and raised in the North Country. Titherington found his way here from across the pond – the UK — when he was just 13. Ford graduated from Le Cordon Bleu and plied his talents throughout the United States, Montreal and Paris. Titherington cut his culinary teeth on the line at a Plattsburgh pub owned by his extended family.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

No cyanobacteria troubles at Burlington beaches Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Burlington’s beaches were open on Thursday. Some spots have been closed on and off in recent days and weeks due to cyanobacteria blooms. Thursday, all the city beaches were deemed safe from what can be harmful toxins in the blue-green algae blooms. But...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, August 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 6, 2022. There will be plenty of, “clowning around” on Church Street this weekend, as the annual Festival of Fools makes it’s return to the Queen City. The...
BURLINGTON, VT

