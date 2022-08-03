Burlington celebrates legendary Lake Champlain monster’s birthday

Read on www.wcax.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Charlotte Public Library offers a place to cool off during hot summer days
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Much of the Green Mountain state is under a heat advisory. Cooling centers have been set up to keep people from getting too hot. In Charlotte, the Charlotte Public Library is open to cool down. It’s a relatively new cooling option, and become a designated spot when Vermont Emergency Management issues a heat advisory. They’re also working with their town’s Emergency Management System too. The library says its happy to help.
WCAX
New Hampshire shuts out Vermont for second straight year in Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?. Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?. Teen fighting for his life after Barton motorcycle crash. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT. Teen fighting for his life after Barton...
WCAX
Vermont Historical Society to chronicle COVID
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society will be chronicling COVID’s impact on the state. They recently received a grant to document the state’s response and experiences in an oral history project. They’ll be interviewing more than 100 Vermonters in varying careers and stages of life.
WCAX
Point to Point fundraiser makes debut in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Point to Point fundraiser for the Vermont Food Bank was packed Saturday, riders and runners were excited to be in-person. It was the first time that the event took place in Montpelier, in front of the state house. Over 300 people registered for the event, and close to a thousand donations were given before the races started.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
WCAX
Progress made on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway project
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Work continues on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park project in Plattsburgh Town. The project started in 2017 but did see a slowdown during the pandemic The park will honor the regions military history. The park will overlook Crab Island and offer education on the sacrifices made by veterans. Eventually, the town hopes to offer boat tours to Crab and Valcour islands. The project costs six million dollars and is still working to secure all the funds, but the state has stepped in and given $900,000 to the project.
mynbc5.com
How the Lake Monsters and McKenzie do 25-cent hot dog night
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Three times a year, the Vermont Lake Monsters and McKenzie Country Classics stuff baseball fans in Burlington with all-you-can-eat hot dogs at 25 cents a pop. A partnership that started over 15 years ago, the Lake Monsters have consistently seen their highest attendance numbers of the...
WCAX
Historical Society creating oral history of pandemic in Vermont
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society is saving COVID-19 memories and asking for Vermonters’ input. The group has been collecting things like journal entries, masks, vaccine vials, pictures and poems. They plan to interview hundreds of Vermonters who lived through the pandemic. Now, they’re working on an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colchester Sun
Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow, resident of Essex, receives Arthur Williams award for meritorious service to the arts
TOWN OF ESSEX — Among the colorful flora and fauna stitched into Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow’s creations are pieces of herself, her life experiences and the occasional stray piece of hair added by accident, Dow joked. Dow was sitting in her home office...
WCAX
New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
WCAX
Vermont Blooms Initiative working to grow healthy spirits
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every time something exciting happens for the Ronald McDonald House, they ring their ceremonial bell to mark the day. A home away from home for families of critically ill children has been chosen to get flower plantings from the Vermont Blooms Initiative. “We rang the bell...
mychamplainvalley.com
Island Passion brings Caribbean-American Tastes to University Mall
The food court at University Mall in South Burlington recently added some Caribbean flare to their offerings with Island Passion. From the Shrimp Poboys to their signature Island Passion Burger, it’s a must-visit spot when you’re at the mall. For more information, visit their Instagram page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Doggone fun at Burlington’s Festival of Fools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Festival of Fools is underway in downtown Burlington. Buskers, musicians and performers of all kinds are taking to Church Street for audiences to enjoy. Pick a genre and it’s probably there-- comedians, jugglers, acrobats and brass bands are all on the schedule for the three-day...
WCAX
New community health center opening in Essex Junction
Ben & Jerry's says Unilever froze board salaries over Middle East. Ben and Jerry's says its parent company, Unilever, stopped paying board members' salaries over a dispute involving sales in the Middle East. Updated: 2 hours ago. A dog saved its owner from a venomous timber rattlesnake that approached them...
miltonindependent.com
Dan's Northern BBQ is set on creating community through food with their new space on Southberry Drive
At noon today, Dan’s Northern BBQ’s new restaurant on Southberry Drive was bustling as the staff got ready for the 2:00 opening. Bacon wraps were getting wrapped, coleslaw was tasted, ESPN was being thrown on the TV, a hush puppy recipe was being perfected and a big fiery sign reading BBQ was stuck into the ground in the front lawn.
vermontbiz.com
Farley joins HomeShare Vermont as case manager
Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the social-service nonprofit HomeShare Vermont(link is external) as a case manager. In this role, Farley will work to match people looking for a place to live with homeowners in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties who are seeking a housemate to provide some rental income and/or help around the house.
sbmonthly.com
ENJOYING THE BEST OF THE BAY
I recently had the opportunity to meet with the ownership team of Doc’s on the Water, the tenant restaurant at Treadwell Bay Marina, north of Plattsburgh. John-Mark Ford and Mark Titherington met while working at Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent, New York. “It was a perfect match” they joked in unison. The duo compliments in a true Ying Yang fashion. Ford was born and raised in the North Country. Titherington found his way here from across the pond – the UK — when he was just 13. Ford graduated from Le Cordon Bleu and plied his talents throughout the United States, Montreal and Paris. Titherington cut his culinary teeth on the line at a Plattsburgh pub owned by his extended family.
WCAX
No cyanobacteria troubles at Burlington beaches Thursday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Burlington’s beaches were open on Thursday. Some spots have been closed on and off in recent days and weeks due to cyanobacteria blooms. Thursday, all the city beaches were deemed safe from what can be harmful toxins in the blue-green algae blooms. But...
WCAX
Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, August 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 6, 2022. There will be plenty of, “clowning around” on Church Street this weekend, as the annual Festival of Fools makes it’s return to the Queen City. The...
Comments / 0