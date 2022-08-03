Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board named one of Five Texas Honor School Boards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful weekend ahead of us with highs in the 90s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions. A sunny and dry start to your Saturday. Temperatures this morning in the 70s across the South Plains. Quickly warming up this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO