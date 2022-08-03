Orleans crews are now refilling the water tower, so customers may experience low water pressure

Read on www.wbiw.com
wbiw.com
The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Monday
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Monday, August 8th at 4:30 p.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. On the agenda:. Call To Order. New Business. Receiving And Opening; And Acceptance...
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes blocked on Gene Synder near New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, both lanes are blocked on KY 841 West at MM 6.8 neat New Cut Road due to a crash. TRIMARC said one vehicle was involved and the crash happened around 9 a.m. Lanes are estimated to be blocked for at least an hour.
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
wdrb.com
Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers said paint has been dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge, creating spatters on dozens of cars below. It happened to some people Wednesday, while others said it happened to them a few months ago. Thousands of cars travel across the Sherman...
wbiw.com
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
salemleader.com
Crews work Saturday motorcycle crash
Washington County Sheriff's Department captain Joseph Keltner said there were only minor injuries in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash on Jim Day Road. For more information on the accident, be sure to check Tuesday's issue of The Salem Leader.
'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood. The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes on the property, including a murder that happened in June.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 5, 2022
2:16 a.m. Travis Hillenburg, 43, Bedford, possession of meth. 12:01 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported in the 1700 block of 25th Street. 12:11 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 14th and H streets. 12:36 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Murray Park. 2:16 a.m. Traffic stop at L...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10th. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers room 115 at the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting will be Council...
Major discount retail store chain set to open another location in Indiana on August 10th
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced they would be opening another new store location in Indiana this month. At 9 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Ollie's, a popular discount retail store, will hold a grand opening for its new store location in Vincennes.
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
vincennespbs.org
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
wbiw.com
Police, DCS investigate the death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES – Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the child was taken to Good Samaritan...
Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County
Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
wevv.com
Child's death under investigation in Knox County
The death of a small child is being investigated by police in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says its officers responded to a medical incident involving a small child at a home on Hart Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, the child was taken to Good...
Wave 3
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit and run on I-64 eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded around 1:30p.m. for a man dead in the median of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane. LMPD’s Traffic Unit determined that...
WLKY.com
Indiana man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man from Laconia, Indiana, was killed in a crash in Jefferson County Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police. They said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on State Road 56 near Kuntz Road, just east of Hanover, Indiana. Police said it was a two-vehicle head-on crash resulting in the death of 42-year-old Richard Casey.
