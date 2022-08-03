Ringleader in Bizarre Fresno Child Sex Abuse Case Will Be Off the Streets for 18 Years

Read on gvwire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
GV Wire
Oakhurst Man Headed to Prison for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
An Oakhurst man and self-professed “Proud Boys” member was sentenced today to two years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Ricky Christopher Willden, 41, was sentenced in the District of Columbia. “His actions and the actions of others disrupted a...
GV Wire
$4.5 Million Lawsuit Against Fresno Councilmember Will Continue, Judge Rules
A Fresno city councilmember will be allowed to defend herself from a defamation lawsuit brought by one of her elected colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday. Councilman Mike Karbassi sought a default judgment against Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria — hoping for an automatic victory because Soria did not respond to his lawsuit in time. While attorneys representing the parties bickered in court, they ultimately agreed to let the lawsuit proceed. Karbassi is seeking $4.5 million in damages.
GV Wire
Cellphone Ban at Bullard High Sparks Brouhaha and Online Petition
Bullard High students won’t be able to pull out their cell phones during the school day under a new policy that’s causing division in the northwest Fresno community. Principal Armen Torigian, who took the job midway through the last school year, told families in a recent back-to-school letter that the new cellphone ban is designed to improve student academic performance by reducing the distractions and disruptions that cellphone use can create.
GV Wire
Clovis Hospital Expansion Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered and the Valley Needs
As construction crews approach the finish of the $430 million Clovis Community Medical Center expansion, let’s take a moment to appreciate the life-saving impact this marvel of modern medicine will have on Valley residents for decades to come. Bill McEwen. Opinion. As we’ve been reminded again during the pandemic,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GV Wire
2 Fresno Tax Measures are Already on the November Ballot. Will Supervisors Make It 3?
The fate of a proposed countywide sales tax to benefit Fresno State is in the hands of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors now that sufficient signatures were gathered to certify the measure for the ballot, County Clerk James Kus said Thursday afternoon. Kus said that if the supervisors decide...
GV Wire
Fresno Wakes Up to Rain. How Will It Affect Weekend Temperatures?
No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
GV Wire
Inflation Busting Your Back-to-School Budget? Here Are Some Great Fresno Deals
With back-to-school right around the corner, families are looking for deals — especially as rising prices impact school spending this year. Several Fresno shops are stepping up to the plate with steep discounts on back-to-school items. Amy Ratliff, co-owner of Fairy Godmother’s Closet, says she’s had more families come...
GV Wire
Forget the Chicken! Costco Now Selling Fresno State Football Tickets
Costco sells just about everything: Bulk toilet paper, rotisserie chickens and even a Bugatti. The warehouse superstore has now added a unique new item: College football tickets. Fresno State Bulldog fans are among the lucky few who currently have access to tickets to select games, allowing them to score seats...
Comments / 0