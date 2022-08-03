ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

QB Competitions: Seahawks' Geno Smith favored in NFL's tightest battle

The majority of the 32 starting quarterback jobs have been settled early in training camps across the NFL, with only four legitimate competitions still being waged. Of those, who replaces Russell Wilson under center in Seattle remains the tightest race among oddsmakers. Geno Smith, who is entering his fourth season...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Ravens worked out CB Ken Crawley, CB Darryl Roberts, and CB Daryl Worley. Bills signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension. Bengals activated DE Khalid Kareem from the NFI list. Green Bay Packers. Packers activated DB Keisean Nixon from the NFI list. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars signed RB Matt Colburn.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Chicago Bears: 6 Players to Watch During Training Camp

With the NFL preseason approaching, the rebuilding Chicago Bears are trying to put all of the pieces together. They've undergone top-to-bottom changes during the offseason, and there are plenty of new faces as they practice in pads this week. Not only that, but the remaining veteran players are adjusting to new playbooks and responsibilities.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Pro Football Hall of Fame: Full List of Class of 2022 Inductees

Saturday is going to be a special day for eight NFL legends as they will be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and the class of 2022 is unique as there are no first-ballot player inductees. One player has been eligible for 16 years while another has been waiting for 20. This year's ceremony will be different as a new president, Jim Porter, is leading the way. He replaces David Baker, who stepped down in October.
CANTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Jarrett Stidham Is a Dad! Meet the NFL QB’s Wife, Kennedy Brown

Jarrett Stidham made his debut as the newly signed Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in July 2022, which also introduced the franchise’s fans to the special girls in his life. Jarrett Stidham’s wife, Kennedy Brown, and their newborn daughter are getting attention this NFL season. Brown has been with her QB beau long before he was an NFL pro. But she has her own connection to sports and knows firsthand the ups and downs of her husband’s career. We reveal more about her background in this Kennedy Brown wiki.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy