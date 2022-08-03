Read on athlonsports.com
Related
Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt
Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll Reveals Frontrunner in Seattle Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition
When the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the expectation was that Drew Lock would be the man under center this upcoming NFL season. Lock, 25, was one of the main pieces Seattle acquired from Denver. Through two weeks of training camp, however,...
Yardbarker
Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition
It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition. This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart. This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
thecomeback.com
Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy
Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
AthlonSports.com
Mike Evans Leaves Buccaneers Training Camp With Injury, Chris Godwin Returns to Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans left practice early on Friday after he appeared to tweak his hamstring. The 28-year-old receiver has dealt with hamstring issues before, but fortunately those issues led to missing only one game in 2021. Evans is currently the ninth receiver coming off the board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Yardbarker
QB Competitions: Seahawks' Geno Smith favored in NFL's tightest battle
The majority of the 32 starting quarterback jobs have been settled early in training camps across the NFL, with only four legitimate competitions still being waged. Of those, who replaces Russell Wilson under center in Seattle remains the tightest race among oddsmakers. Geno Smith, who is entering his fourth season...
Jonathan Jones talks Deshaun Watson, Panthers QB competition, Mitchell Trubisky with Garrett Bush in Berea
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports joins Garrett Bush at Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea to talk about the upcoming season, Deshaun Watson, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patriots move up in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings
The New England Patriots may not be moving on up like George Jefferson, but they did manage to jump at least one spot in the latest edition of USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings. After ranking 13th among NFL teams back in May, the team has now moved up to...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Colin Cowherd Names Team That'll Take "Big Leap" This NFL Season
It seems like at least one team takes a huge leap each NFL season. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals went from the basement of the AFC North to a Super Bowl contender. Radio host Colin Cowherd recently revealed his pick for which team will take a huge leap this season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out CB Ken Crawley, CB Darryl Roberts, and CB Daryl Worley. Bills signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension. Bengals activated DE Khalid Kareem from the NFI list. Green Bay Packers. Packers activated DB Keisean Nixon from the NFI list. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars signed RB Matt Colburn.
Your Week in Colts: Receivers, Receivers, Receivers
Here's a collection of Horseshoe Huddle articles from the last week that readers couldn't get enough of!
AthlonSports.com
Chicago Bears: 6 Players to Watch During Training Camp
With the NFL preseason approaching, the rebuilding Chicago Bears are trying to put all of the pieces together. They've undergone top-to-bottom changes during the offseason, and there are plenty of new faces as they practice in pads this week. Not only that, but the remaining veteran players are adjusting to new playbooks and responsibilities.
Popculture
Pro Football Hall of Fame: Full List of Class of 2022 Inductees
Saturday is going to be a special day for eight NFL legends as they will be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and the class of 2022 is unique as there are no first-ballot player inductees. One player has been eligible for 16 years while another has been waiting for 20. This year's ceremony will be different as a new president, Jim Porter, is leading the way. He replaces David Baker, who stepped down in October.
earnthenecklace.com
Jarrett Stidham Is a Dad! Meet the NFL QB’s Wife, Kennedy Brown
Jarrett Stidham made his debut as the newly signed Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in July 2022, which also introduced the franchise’s fans to the special girls in his life. Jarrett Stidham’s wife, Kennedy Brown, and their newborn daughter are getting attention this NFL season. Brown has been with her QB beau long before he was an NFL pro. But she has her own connection to sports and knows firsthand the ups and downs of her husband’s career. We reveal more about her background in this Kennedy Brown wiki.
Comments / 0