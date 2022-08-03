ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years

Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
MARINE CITY, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement

Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
WARREN, MI
MLive

Owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
BAY CITY, MI
Cars 108

Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County

Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Police Dept. Update: Lt. Jerry Young

Port Huron Chief of Police Joseph Platzer hosts a new show on Blue Water Healthy Living, the Port Huron Police Department Update. The Port Huron Police Dept. Update will spotlight the department and the officers who protect and serve in our community. Today, Chief Platzer’s guest is Lt. Jerry Young...
PORT HURON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues

Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man charged 25 years after St. Clair County slaying

A man has been charged in connection with a 25-year-old slaying in St. Clair County, authorities announced Friday. John Germain, 54, of Hartland was arrested Tuesday by Michigan State Police at his home, the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was arraigned the next day through...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Charles Brecker, 93

Charles Brecker, age 93 of Marlette, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He is survived by three grandsons. Services for Charles Brecker will be held Monday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Funeral Home in Brown City, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
MARLETTE, MI
The Flint Journal

Border Patrol intercepts human smugglers crossing St. Clair River

ALGONAC, MI — U.S. Border Patrol agents said they thwarted a human smuggling attempt across the St. Clair River near Algonac at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. As agents watched a camera surveillance system overseeing an area between Michigan and Canada known for smuggling, they discovered a boat where they later arrested a 53-year-old Dominican man as well as a 25- and 26-year-old woman from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported.
ALGONAC, MI
1077 WRKR

Richmond Resident Appears To Have Captured Black Panther On Video

Okay, just so we're clear here, there SHOULDN'T be panthers living in Michigan. Every once in a while we will get camera footage that shows a cougar being spotted, but never a panther. That being said, there's a very convincing video making its way around Facebook that came from someone's outside camera near Richmond which appears to have captured a rather large cat cutting through their yard. From the size, it doesn't appear to be a house cat, although some claim it to be a domestic cat. Even so...this would be one huge domestic cat:
RICHMOND, MI

