bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years
Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Widening of Davison Twp. intersection will close area to traffic until November
DAVISON TWP., MI -- The Genesee County Road Commission is scheduled to begin construction at the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard next week, starting one of the biggest local road projects of 2022. Plans call for each of the three legs of the intersection to be widened to...
Detroit News
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
Owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants pleads guilty to federal tax evasion
BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Police Dept. Update: Lt. Jerry Young
Port Huron Chief of Police Joseph Platzer hosts a new show on Blue Water Healthy Living, the Port Huron Police Department Update. The Port Huron Police Dept. Update will spotlight the department and the officers who protect and serve in our community. Today, Chief Platzer’s guest is Lt. Jerry Young...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Michigan
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
36-Year-Old Katelyn Furneaux Died In A Traffic Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a solo weather-related traffic crash at the Imlay City and Wilde Road intersection. A Lapeer woman was killed in the traffic crash on Wednesday.
Macomb County police chief facing charges for allegedly searching woman in police information system
A police chief in Macomb County is expected to turn himself in after he was caught misusing a statewide law enforcement system to search information on a woman, officials confirmed on Friday.
Goggles, protective suits: Cops search Michigan landfill for teen’s body
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city, off a dusty rural road where officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators try to close a crime in the most unlikely place: a vast landfill teeming with rotting trash from Michigan and Canada.
Detroit News
Man charged 25 years after St. Clair County slaying
A man has been charged in connection with a 25-year-old slaying in St. Clair County, authorities announced Friday. John Germain, 54, of Hartland was arrested Tuesday by Michigan State Police at his home, the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was arraigned the next day through...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Charles Brecker, 93
Charles Brecker, age 93 of Marlette, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He is survived by three grandsons. Services for Charles Brecker will be held Monday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Funeral Home in Brown City, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Richmond Resident Appears To Have Captured Black Panther On Video
Okay, just so we're clear here, there SHOULDN'T be panthers living in Michigan. Every once in a while we will get camera footage that shows a cougar being spotted, but never a panther. That being said, there's a very convincing video making its way around Facebook that came from someone's outside camera near Richmond which appears to have captured a rather large cat cutting through their yard. From the size, it doesn't appear to be a house cat, although some claim it to be a domestic cat. Even so...this would be one huge domestic cat:
fox2detroit.com
Human smuggling attempt stopped on St. Clair River after 3 approach Michigan on boat
ALGONAC, Mich.( FOX 2) - Three people were arrested early Tuesday after Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt near Algonac. According to authorities, agents watching a camera system saw a vessel that had just crossed the international in an area known for smuggling around 3 a.m. Agents contacted...
