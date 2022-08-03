Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire

An overflowing crowd populated Downtown Danville’s Vermilion Street between Seminary and North Friday evening. In addition to the crowd at the Public Library for the Foundations’s tent book sale and the long line for the STRANGER THINGS tour; families nearby on Vermilion were doing everything from shopping for back-to-school clothes to playing Danville Youth Hockey to keeping cool with a sprinkler truck from the Danville Fire Department. Numerous touch-a-truck vehicles were on hand as well, as well as another Friday of SUMMER SOUNDS music.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO