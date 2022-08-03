Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire

Read on 985theriver.com
985theriver.com
2 dead after Sunday morning wreck
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Two people were killed Sunday after a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger car...
Crews respond to semi-truck fire on I-72
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said I-72 eastbound is closed after a semi-truck fire. In a news release, troopers said traffic is being detoured at IL Route 47. They will reopen the road once the fire is out.
Man dead after losing control of vehicle, coroner says
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jovan A. Smith, 34, was pronounced dead around 10:45 p.m. at the scene. A single-car crash happened around 9:15 p.m., between Kenwood Drive and West Kirby Avenue. Champaign Police said that Smith was driving on […]
WAND TV
Name of man who died in Champaign car crash released
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a man who died in a Champaign car crash Thursday has been released. Emergency crews were called out for a single vehicle crash at approximately 9:10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive near West Kirby Avenue. Jovan A. Smith, age 34,...
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
Champaign Police: One person hurt after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning. The call for CPD came in around 2:15 a.m. near West Church and North Prairie streets. Officials said a fight escalated and ended with one person shot. Their current condition is unknown. CPD said the suspect is in custody. There were multiple […]
foxillinois.com
Man arrested in Prairie Street shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is facing charges after an early Friday morning shooting. Police were sent at approximately 2:16 a.m. to the 400 block of North Prairie Street for a reported shooting. Officers arriving on the scene found a 28-year-old Urbana resident with a non-life-threatening injury...
WAND TV
Suspect in custody after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody following an early morning shooting in Champaign. Champaign Police were called to the 400 block of N. Prairie St. around 2:16 a.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. According to police, upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male Urbana...
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to early morning shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday. In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital […]
WAND TV
Man arrested after allegedly pushing kids out of a moving vehicle
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested a a man who was witnessed pushing a 4 and 6 year-old out of a moving vehicle. According to police, on August 3, sheriffs deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Park St. in Gilman for a report that Jesse K. McGhee, 40 of Gilman was seen pushing children out of a moving vehicle.
Man arrested after investigation into deadly crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June. Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He […]
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Troy W. Huddleston is facing meth charges after police were searching his house Friday morning. Charleton Police were called at 4:37 a.m. to respond to a burglary in the 1300 Block of Davis Street. Before the police arrived, officers say they spoke with Huddleston who...
fordcountychronicle.com
Sibley man gets 4 years in prison for burglary to barn near Gibson City
PAXTON — A 38-year-old Sibley man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday for a burglary to a barn in rural Gibson City last year. In sentencing Robert A. Borders to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton also ordered Borders to serve 180 days’ incarceration in each of four other cases. The four six-month terms are to be served concurrently, resulting in no additional prison time.
985theriver.com
Paris High School holds memorial after death of 16-year-old student
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Family and friends of Brody Sanders gathered at Paris High School on Sunday, to hold a ceremony honoring his life following his death in a car accident on Saturday. More information on the case can be found by clicking the link below. Creighton Tarr was Sanders’s...
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville First Fridays Bash MORE than “Back to School”
An overflowing crowd populated Downtown Danville’s Vermilion Street between Seminary and North Friday evening. In addition to the crowd at the Public Library for the Foundations’s tent book sale and the long line for the STRANGER THINGS tour; families nearby on Vermilion were doing everything from shopping for back-to-school clothes to playing Danville Youth Hockey to keeping cool with a sprinkler truck from the Danville Fire Department. Numerous touch-a-truck vehicles were on hand as well, as well as another Friday of SUMMER SOUNDS music.
985theriver.com
Food service workers at Lost Creek prepare for students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Lost Creek Elementary School Food Service workers are getting ready for the new year. Food service managers and some support staff spent Friday learning about potential upgrades to cooking equipment. Tom Lentes is the Food Service Coordinator for Vigo County Schools. He said this...
985theriver.com
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
New German restaurant opens in Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year after Bayern Stube closed, a new restaurant is stepping in to take its place. The Horsch Radish is bringing German cuisine back to Gibson City, and it opened on Thursday in the former Bayern Stube building. Co-owners Sam Horsch and Matthew Ertel have been extra busy preparing […]
985theriver.com
Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he...
