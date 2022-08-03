ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

“New Kings of New York” author on 5 projects that reshaped NYC real estate

By TRD Staff
 4 days ago
Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project

Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
QUEENS, NY
Zar family secures $100M refi on Soho office, retail properties

As retail leasing heats up in Soho, the Zar family secured $100 million to refinance a pair of commercial assets in the trendy downtown neighborhood. Safra National Bank provided the financing to Zar Property NY on 42 Greene Street and 90 Grand Street, records filed Thursday show. The debt replaces a $70 million mortgage provided by Safra in 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Witkoff, Apollo get construction financing for DoBro rental tower

Steve Witkoff and Apollo are ready to build Downtown Brooklyn’s latest rental tower thanks to a large construction loan from Bank of America. Witkoff and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance nabbed $388.4 million to build a 51-story, 591-unit tower off of Fulton Street and DeKalb Avenue. The project, known as The Brook, will total 448,000 square feet, including more than 30,000 square feet of retail across two adjacent sites.
BROOKLYN, NY
