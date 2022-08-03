“New Kings of New York” author on 5 projects that reshaped NYC real estate

Steve Witkoff and Apollo are ready to build Downtown Brooklyn’s latest rental tower thanks to a large construction loan from Bank of America. Witkoff and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance nabbed $388.4 million to build a 51-story, 591-unit tower off of Fulton Street and DeKalb Avenue. The project, known as The Brook, will total 448,000 square feet, including more than 30,000 square feet of retail across two adjacent sites.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO