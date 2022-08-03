Reggaeton icon Bad Bunny is back in Orlando for the second time this year

It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard from Trippie Redd. The Canton, OH rapper came through with Trip At Knight in 2021, which included massive records alongside Playboi Carti and Drake, among others. This week, Trippie delivered another huge collaborative with Offset and Moneybagg Yo. The two Southern staples and Trippie joined forces for the highly anticipated, "Big 14," produced by The Honorable C.N.O.T.E. The glitchy 808s and harrowing piano chords serve as the backdrop for this ominous banger. Offset, particularly, thrives in these sonic soundscapes. Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo proves that he can't be put into a box.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO