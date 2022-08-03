Reggaeton icon Bad Bunny is back in Orlando for the second time this year

Read on www.orlandoweekly.com
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
Videos Show Severe Thunderstorms At Disney World Made Guests' Vacation Everything But Magical
Severe thunderstorms in Florida caused major flooding at Disney World Parks in Orlando this week, forcing guests at the "happiest place on Earth" to evacuate. In the last couple of days, Central Florida has been hit with intense weather that resulted in a disruption of the venue's operations. Videos from...
Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Viral Clip Of Security Guard Crying During His Set
Kendrick Lamar’s penchant for touching on matters of the heart is one that few artists can rival today. This was exemplified when footage surfaced of a crying security guard at the Big Steppers tour‘s Houston stop. In the clip—which has now racked up millions of views—the guard shed tears while the rapper performed his hit single, “LOVE.”
Truly Toxic: Chrisean Rock & Blueface Physically Fight Amid Cheating Allegations, Rapper Offers $100K For Breakup
“No money in the world can make me leave you…” Sadly, it looks like things have taken a volatile turn in an extremely toxic relationship between a rapper and his girlfriend. Early Tuesday videos surfaced of Blueface and
8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
Lala Anthony Celebrates Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album In A Sexy Body Suit
Lala Anthony stepped out for a 'Renaissance' themed party last night in a sexy body suit that we love!
Glamping At This Florida Ranch Will Make You Feel Like You're In An Old Western Film
There's a glamping resort in Florida located at a ranch near Orlando, and it doesn't look anything like the Sunshine State. Forget the beaches, this campsite looks like the set of an Old Western film and it's so charming!. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has various different stays, like...
Kevin Durant responds to Beyoncé lyric change on ‘Heated’
Beyoncé has recently come under fire for an ableist lyric on her song ‘Heated’ from Renaissance and Kevin Durant wants to give his thoughts. Facing fan backlash for using ableist lyrics in her song ‘Heated,’ Beyoncé and her team elected to change the lyric in question. The Renaissance song, which was co-written by Drake, included the lyrics, “Sp**zin’ on that ass, sp*z on that ass,” towards the end of the song.
Beyoncé Responds To Kelis Diss By Removing “Milkshake” Sample From ‘Renaissance’ Album
Beyoncé clapped back at sampling complaints by Kelis with some pettiness of her own by replacing it completely on streaming services.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Young Guru and Lenny S Deliver Praise for JAY-Z After Session for DJ Khaled’s Album: “1 of the Best Verses Ever”
JAY-Z normally drops off DJ Khaled a verse when it’s album time. This time he may have done something a bit different. Young Guru revealed Hov delivered a new verse for GOD DID and stated the effort cemented him even further as the “greatest of all time.”. Also...
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper
Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
Trippie Redd Taps Moneybagg Yo & Offset For "Big 14"
It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard from Trippie Redd. The Canton, OH rapper came through with Trip At Knight in 2021, which included massive records alongside Playboi Carti and Drake, among others. This week, Trippie delivered another huge collaborative with Offset and Moneybagg Yo. The two Southern staples and Trippie joined forces for the highly anticipated, "Big 14," produced by The Honorable C.N.O.T.E. The glitchy 808s and harrowing piano chords serve as the backdrop for this ominous banger. Offset, particularly, thrives in these sonic soundscapes. Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo proves that he can't be put into a box.
Saucy Santana & Madonna Team Up On "Material Gworrllllllll" Remix
It has been a monumental climb up the celebrity ranks for Saucy Santana who went from being known as Yung Miami's best friend to storming the Tonight Show stage yesterday (August 4) evening. His songs were once hailed as viral hits, but now, Santana finds himself earning plaques as well as spots on the charts. "Material Girl" was all the rage on social media and found branding potential, and because the title mirrors Madonna's classic, it was only a matter of time before the Pop icon made an appearance.
This famous Disney World dark-ride is (allegedly) haunted by a little boy
The famous Haunted Mansion in Orlando, FloridaHarshLight Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Even if you don’t live in Orlando or at least the state of Florida, if you don’t know what Disney World is, where have you been? Every child’s dream destination for a family vacation and easily One of the most successful companies in our world today, Disney World, is for sure one of the Crown jewels or THE Crown Jewel of Orlando, Florida.
Beyonce Bounds to No. 1 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart With ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” surges to No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (dated Aug. 6). She scores her fifth leader on the list (which began in August 2003), and first since 2009, joining “Crazy in Love,” featuring Jay-Z (seven weeks at No. 1, 2003); “Baby Boy,” featuring Sean Paul (2003); “Naughty Girl” (three, 2004); and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” (three, 2009).
Summer Walker Joins The Weeknd for “Best Friends” Remix
Summer Walker has joined The Weeknd for a remix of his single “Best Friends,” and he is letting fans know she killed it. The single was originally on his Dawn FM album, which he is currently performing on the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour. You can see...
