See Princess Charlotte's Surprise Solo Appearance at the Commonwealth Games

When your engagement ring happens to be one of most iconic rings ever made, it’s no wonder the world keeps a close eye on it at all times. That’s exactly why the internet was aflutter this week after Kate Middleton stepped out at the Commonwealth Games with hubby Prince William and Princess Charlotte, too. Sure, she was dressed to the nines in a white Alexander McQueen suit, but her ring finger was noticeably less blingy, adorned with only her gold wedding band vs. the sapphire and diamond sparkler that once belonged to Princess Diana and was passed down to her upon her engagement to William in 2010.

