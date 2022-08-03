ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Seeking unity with artist Teresa Abboud

By Isadora Pennington
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuyXK_0h3bIZlA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7sYx_0h3bIZlA00
Teresa Abboud. (Photos by Isadora Pennington)

On a warm summer morning, I pulled to the curb in front of a cool midcentury home in North Druid Hills. As I walked down the sloping driveway I heard a voice say hello from behind the parked cars. It was Teresa Abboud , Lebanese artist, who welcomed me to her studio on the lower level of her home. Shelves lined with colorful miniature homes, racks of greeting cards, and painted coffee cups are just inside the door. Paintings of women, some more abstracted than others, adorn the walls. A large piece is propped up on a nearby easel awaiting the touch of her brush.

Abboud moved to Atlanta from Lebanon in 2013 with her husband Fuad, and they have since welcomed two daughters, now five and seven years old. As a young woman, Abboud graduated from the Academie Libanaise des Beaux-Arts, specializing in illustration and both 2D and 3D animation. Her portfolio includes illustrated posters, magnets, shirts, children’s books, painted portraits, quirky homes, and decorated traditional Lebanese coffee cups. While the medium varies, for Abboud the message remains the same: unity and love.

“I am the kind of person that always thought ‘I want to change the world to be a better place,’ accepting each other and other religions. This is my dream. That’s why I’m doing illustrations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyUc7_0h3bIZlA00

Using bold colors to convey a positive message, her works explore topics such as the meaning of home, anti-racism, and bringing people together over a universal love of coffee. “My art has a mission, at least for me,” said Abboud. “It drives me to do more. When I talk to customers in markets about my art I feel I am changing something in them or showing them another perspective.”

Her coffee works depict scenes such as a number of cups from different countries, fanciful imagery exploding out from a mug, and another reads that just like coffee life is both bitter and sweet, full and empty, black and white. “We are all different but coffee unites us,” she said, flipping through a stack of prints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAf97_0h3bIZlA00

For Abboud, her love of coffee and art both tie back to her upbringing with a family of artists. Her mother mainly paints house-shaped wood blocks, a tradition which she has continued here in the states. Her father works with wood and her brother is an accomplished painter. Art comes naturally to Abboud, and a quick glance around her studio reveals that it’s a tradition she’s passing down to her daughters as well. On a nearby child-size easel is a portrait that is clearly inspired by the completed works on the walls. We had to swipe away remnants of glitter from her desk before we sat down to work as her children had been crafting there shortly before I arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hcv4k_0h3bIZlA00

As she spoke, Abboud’s eyes lit up and her thoughts sometimes came tumbling out in a river of passion. Since she arrived in America, she learned that while there is much to be said for the American Dream as it were, there is also a lot that this country has yet to address. Five years ago when she found Refuge Coffee in Clarkston, she knew that her artwork would be a good fit for the space. She walked in, explained her art, and got an immediate yes. In the years since she has done events, murals, and recently completed a mural painted on the glass of their new Midtown location adjacent to the High Museum of Art. “I don’t know anybody there, nobody sent me,” she said. “I can say they really pushed me. Refuge Coffee, I am grateful for them. I think we have the same message and I understand what they want to say.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLyY2_0h3bIZlA00

Abboud also won a competition with the City of Atlanta, and she was given the opportunity to paint a mural on a city building on Trinity Street following the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. “When you are an intruder coming here – now I feel part of the city – but you see things differently. When you see a place for the first time it’s different than living in it. I see the racism and injustice, while there are also a lot of options to get better. There is a lot of movement.”

Examining racism, classism, and prejudice is important to Abboud. Many of her paintings depict abstracted portraits that combine various skin tones and features, all of which is part of her fervent desire to elicit understanding and compassion between people of different races and ethnicities. “I consider myself an Arab person, and I like people to meet me to see that I can be like you. I am not so different. I have two hands, I have parents, I went to school. We have the same path, though I’m Arab,” explained Abboud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30s2ym_0h3bIZlA00

Abboud tells me that she has felt welcomed in her community, ultimately choosing to stay in the same neighborhood when they upgraded from a too-small apartment to their current home. An in-home workspace was a must, the larger space accommodating a growing body of work and the potential to hold illustration lessons there in the future.

“It has been perfect. My family makes me happy. My house makes me happy. My friends make me happy. What makes me the most happy is to feel that I am well received and my voice is heard. I feel part of the community through my work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48p70h_0h3bIZlA00

The post Seeking unity with artist Teresa Abboud appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Parliament of Owls lantern parade returns to Midtown on Aug. 6

The Parliament of Owls lantern parade returns to Midtown on Saturday night from 8-10 p.m., taking flight from The Plaza at Colony Square.  A workshop to make the owl lanterns is tonight, Aug. 4, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at The Patio at Colony Square, or pick up a kit at Shep’s Midtown Ace Hardware. Participants are encouraged to […] The post Parliament of Owls lantern parade returns to Midtown on Aug. 6 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says

The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Businessman, philanthropist Charles Loudermilk dies at 95

Atlanta businessman and philanthropist Charles Loudermilk died at age 95 following complications from a stroke, according to his family. Loudermilk is perhaps best known as the founder of furniture and appliance rental store Aaron’s, which he opened in 1955. According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Aaron’s was started with $500 and grew into […] The post Businessman, philanthropist Charles Loudermilk dies at 95 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Concert picks for Aug. 4 – 8

Thursday, Aug. 4🎸 Rise Against @ Tabernacle  Friday, Aug. 5💃 High Frequency Friday @ The High🎧 Mike Zarin, Wahine, and DJ Smiles @ Cat Eye Creative🎼 Songwriters in the Round @ Red Clay Foundry🎸 Chase Atlantic @ The Eastern Saturday, Aug. 6🎶  The O’Jays, Gladys Knight, and El Debarge @ Lakewood Amphitheater🎸  ZZ Top @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater @ Chastain Park🦇 Madman’s Diary (Ozzy Osbourne tribute) @ 37 Main Sunday, Aug. […] The post Concert picks for Aug. 4 – 8 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Druid Hills, GA
City
Lebanon, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Clarkston, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New signage confuses ParkMobile customers in Atlanta

Paying to park on Atlanta streets and in public lots has gotten easier thanks to the city allowing the use of different payment options, but new signage about the change is confusing ParkMobile customers. ParkMobile CEO Jeff Perkins took to LinkedIn this week to let customers know that the signage might have changed, but ParkMobile […] The post New signage confuses ParkMobile customers in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

How to be a good eater

The internet, for all its endless information and entertainment, has made us bad eaters.  In the days before Google, Instagram, and Yelp, finding a good meal was more about convenience, location, and timing. The world wide web, in its vastness, does nothing but condense and filter our tastes to what appears on the first page […] The post How to be a good eater appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Editor’s Letter: Celebrating 20 years at Intown

August marks my 20th anniversary as editor of Atlanta Intown. I can’t believe it, either. What a strange, wonderful, sometimes nerve-racking trip it has been. When then-publisher Joe Hiett called and asked if I was interested in the position, I jumped at it. I may have even wept. I was in career hell the summer […] The post Editor’s Letter: Celebrating 20 years at Intown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Chef Jacob Hunter’s chili oil crisp

Chef Jacob Hunter heads up the kitchen at The Daily in West Midtown, a cafe and coffee spot that’s soon expanding to Inman Park and Buckhead.  This week, Hunter shares a recipe for his must-have condiment called chili oil crisp. With a mix of chili peppers and spices, he suggests drizzling it on noodles or dumplings, […] The post Chef Jacob Hunter’s chili oil crisp appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#I Am Changing#Murals#Lebanese
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Georgia loggerhead sea turtle nest numbers reach record high

The number of loggerhead sea turtle nests on Georgia’s beaches hit an all-time record this week. The previous record, from 2019, was 3,950 nests. Researchers have found more than 10 additional nests so far this year. State researchers began systematically counting loggerhead sea turtle nests in 1989. The species, which is listed as threatened under […] The post Georgia loggerhead sea turtle nest numbers reach record high appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council approves $7.6M to relocate Forest Cove residents

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to donate $7.6 million to the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta to help the organization relocate Forest Cove residents after the apartment complex was condemned by the city. In May, the council authorized a $1.5 million donation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Community Foundation of Greater […] The post Atlanta City Council approves $7.6M to relocate Forest Cove residents appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven honored for sustainability efforts

Brookhaven has won a sustainability award for energy efficiency. The Georgia Public Service Commission, a statutory body that regulates telecommunications, transportation, electric and natural gas services in the state, presented the city of Brookhaven with what it calls an “Energy Matters Award” in the “Best EV Municipal Energy Efficiency” category, according to a press release. […] The post Brookhaven honored for sustainability efforts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

City of Atlanta plans to lease jail space to Fulton County

The City of Atlanta and Fulton County have reached an agreement for the city to temporarily lease up to 700 beds from the Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate overcrowding in the Fulton County Jail and other facilities. Councilmember Michael Julian Bond introduced the ordinance for the four-year agreement at the Aug. 1 meeting. Both […] The post City of Atlanta plans to lease jail space to Fulton County appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs to use American Rescue Plan funds for police, municipal court building

Sandy Springs will use almost $13.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awards to cover a shortfall in funds for its police headquarters and municipal court at 620 Morgan Falls Road. An adjusted project cost of $50.5 million was presented to the city’s Public Facilities Authority, which is made up of the mayor and […] The post Sandy Springs to use American Rescue Plan funds for police, municipal court building appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit

The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody High principal celebrates 50 years on the roof￼

To celebrate Dunwoody High School’s 50th anniversary, the school principal is headed to the roof. Principal Tom Bass will spend 50 hours on the high school’s roof leading up to the first day of school, according to a Facebook post on an event page for the school’s 50th anniversary. Bass will be on the roof […] The post Dunwoody High principal celebrates 50 years on the roof￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Georgia film industry sets another economic impact record

The last fiscal year was another record-setter for the film industry in Georgia. Film and television productions spent $4.4 billion in the Peach State in fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. That’s up from the previous record of $4 billion set in fiscal 2021. Georgia hosted 412 productions in the […] The post Georgia film industry sets another economic impact record appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower

Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon. At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male […] The post Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Downtown Love: Visiting John Lewis’ favorite city spots

Editor’s Note: As part of the Reimagine the Legacy celebration of late Congressman John Lewis, Central Atlanta Progress created this feature showcasing some of the civil rights leader’s favorite Downtown haunts. Congressman John Lewis dedicated his life to building “The Beloved Community” in Atlanta and beyond, and you don’t have to look far to see […] The post Downtown Love: Visiting John Lewis’ favorite city spots appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Medical, legal community has unanswered questions on Georgia abortion law

Medical professionals and legal experts say they are in a state of uncertainty under Georgia’s new abortion law. The court’s decision was highly anticipated, but there are still many unanswered questions about how the restrictions on abortion will play out in practice. Doctors are paralyzed with confusion, said Dr. Cary Perry, the president of the […] The post Medical, legal community has unanswered questions on Georgia abortion law appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy