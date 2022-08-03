New signage confuses ParkMobile customers in Atlanta

This graphic courtesy of ParkMobile CEO Jeff Perkins shows that the ParkMobile zone number on new city parking signage.

Paying to park on Atlanta streets and in public lots has gotten easier thanks to the city allowing the use of different payment options, but new signage about the change is confusing ParkMobile customers.

ParkMobile CEO Jeff Perkins took to LinkedIn this week to let customers know that the signage might have changed, but ParkMobile – the most ubiquitous payment method – is still available. .



“Yes, ParkMobile is still accepted in Atlanta,” Perkins said. “Even if you don’t see our logo on the signs or stickers, you can still use ParkMobile to pay at any city parking space.”



Customers should use the “zone number” that’s on the left side of the new signage. As shown in the image above, the zone number appears in a text box graphic.

“Many people are confused between the number to text and the zone number,” Perkins said. ” We’ve gotten a lot of calls to our customer service team about this.”



By texting the zone number to the set of numbers on the right of the sign, motorists will get options to make payments through other apps and systems. However, those apps won’t have saved your license plate number or payment method like ParkMobile, so the info will have to be reentered if you choose a different system.

“If you have all your info already set up in ParkMobile and you prefer to pay that way, don’t even bother with the texting,” Perkins said.

Perkins said ParkMobile is actively working with the city to try to improve the communication around the sign changes.

Some of the new mobile apps being accepted for parking payment by the city include Google Pay, Flowbird, Passport Parking, PayByPhone, and SpotAngels.

However, ParkMobile, an Atlanta-based company, is still the only app that you can also use to pay for parking at high-profile spots like Ponce City Market, State Farm Arena, Georgia Tech, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Pullman Yards, The Interlock, University of Georgia, Lake Lanier, and the cities of Decatur and Roswell.

