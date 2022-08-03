Sheriff: Man admits to taking pictures under girl's skirt, may be more victims

Read on cbs12.com
Domestic dispute ends in shooting, one person hospitalized
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police responded to a domestic dispute shooting that left one person hospitalized in West Palm Beach. Officers said they received the call on Sunday morning for an apparent shooting at Whitehall Condominiums at 3501 Village Blvd. Police say the...
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
Young sisters beaten, burned, don't know how long 'due to them being in excruciating pain'
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two girls — "both were visibly distraught and emotional" — in the hospital with "multiple second-degree contact burns, heavy bruising, and multiple lash marks in the shape of a circular cord." That's what a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy wrote about seeing...
Man stabbed after argument over a woman
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after stabbing another man over an argument about a woman. The incident happened Wednesday at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton around 4:10 p.m. According to the Boca Raton Police Department, witnesses said 50-year-old Chris Harris was sitting under a pavilion...
Local lawmakers respond to the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for "presumptive non-enforcement." In Tampa, Thursday morning, the governor claimed Warren "put himself above the law" by deciding which laws he would uphold and prosecute, and which he would not. He said...
Fort Pierce Utilities Authority suspends disconnections, waives late fees for customers
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — More relief is on the way for Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) customers, the utility company is suspending all service disconnections for non-payment. According to FPUA, the company will also waive any late fees after Aug. 1 to alleviate customers with high utility bills....
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Judge Francis to Florida Supreme Court
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The announcement was made at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in West Palm Beach at 11 a.m. on Friday. Judge Francis was...
Foreign teachers helping to ease teacher shortage
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Schools in our area in south Florida are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and...
Common Core, Out the Door: New Math curriculum is 'easier to understand'
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Parents and students are going to get a pleasant surprise when school gets going here in less than a week. Their math textbooks, homework, and lessons are going to look a lot different. The new B.E.S.T standards, pushed by the current administration in Tallahassee, go...
