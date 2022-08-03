Spencer vs. Salgado, Aleem vs. Plania on Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz Card

Vergil Ortiz Jr. was less bothered by how long it took to produce his latest victory than the approach he took to get the job done. By his own admission, the 24-year-old contender from the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas got ahead of himself in an eventual ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson. The battle of unbeaten welterweights marked Ortiz’s first fight in 51 weeks, clearly eager to please his adoring fans at Dickies Arena in nearby Fort Worth. He eventually closed the show to keep alive his perfect knockout to win ratio, though not entirely pleased with his approach.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO