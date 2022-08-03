Spencer vs. Salgado, Aleem vs. Plania on Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz Card

Read on www.boxingscene.com
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier: ‘Brutally attacked’ Colby Covington is ‘dealing with some serious injuries’
The timetable on a Colby Covington mixed martial arts (MMA) return remains cloudy after the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion recently won big in a poker tournament. Covington’s last Octagon appearance came in March 2022 opposite best friend-turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. Securing a dominant five-round unanimous...
Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session
Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
Mike Tyson praises Dana White after UFC president refuses millions to promote Hulu series
Mike Tyson has offered his praise for Dana White after the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president reportedly turned down millions to promote the upcoming Hulu series Mike. If you haven’t seen the trailer for Mike it’s certainly worth a watch (see HERE). The limited series is coming to Hulu on...
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz vs. Michael McKinson - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Golden Boy's knockout sensation and the pride of Grand Prairie, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs), and top 10 ranked, undefeated welterweight contender Michael “The Problem” McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain took part in the official weigh-in for their upcoming fight on Saturday, August 6 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas that will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com
Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!
Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: I Was Headhunting, Should Have Been Chopping Down That Tree
Vergil Ortiz Jr. was less bothered by how long it took to produce his latest victory than the approach he took to get the job done. By his own admission, the 24-year-old contender from the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas got ahead of himself in an eventual ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson. The battle of unbeaten welterweights marked Ortiz’s first fight in 51 weeks, clearly eager to please his adoring fans at Dickies Arena in nearby Fort Worth. He eventually closed the show to keep alive his perfect knockout to win ratio, though not entirely pleased with his approach.
Jon Jones responds to criticism of recent training video, heavyweight debut timeline
Jon Jones has been working towards his heavyweight debut, but it has not come without criticism. The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion was last in action at UFC 247 in February 2020, where he recorded a unanimous decision title defense over Dominick Reyes. Ever since, he has been working towards a new challenge by taking on the heavyweight division.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Uppercut From Hell KO In PFL Debut
Welterweight MMA fighter Itso Babulaidze has folded Mahmoud Sebie to earn a first-round TKO victory at the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Babulaidze and Sebie clashed in the featured preliminary bout of the 2022 PFL Playoffs, held at Madison Square Garden in New York last night. It was just Babulaidze’s second professional fight and Sebie’s fifth.
Julianna Peña wants 'Round 8' with Amanda Nunes: 'She doesn't touch me next time'
Julianna Pena is looking to settle her rivalry with Amanda Nunes, and she wants it to happen before the end of the year. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) had her surprising UFC women’s bantamweight title reign brought to an abrupt end this past month when she was dominated to a unanimous decision by Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) in the UFC 277 main event.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
Hasim Rahman Jr. Holds Weigh-In for Canceled Jake Paul Fight
The fight was expected to take place Saturday night.
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: 'I Actually Know I'm No. 1 P4P, There's No Ifs, Ands Or Buts About It'
Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.
Jonas vs. Burghult 154-Pound Unification Bout Set, September 3 In Liverpool
Natasha Jonas landed a title unification bout and a homecoming in one fell swoop. The 38-year-old Liverpool native will remain at junior middleweight, where she puts her WBO title on the line against WBC titlist Patricia Berghult. The two-belt clash will land on an already confirmed September 3 Sky Sports broadcast from M&S Bank Arena in her Liverpool hometown, BOXXER announced Friday.
Boxing Scene
Diaz: Goal Is To Beat Garcia, Then Haney To Get My Revenge; Then I Want Tank
The desire to revisit a showdown with Ryan Garcia is far more than just a one-off opportunity being explored by Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz. Such a fight is means to an end for the former IBF junior lightweight titlist in pursuit of becoming at least a two-division champ. “I...
Boxing Scene
McKinson: I Know I Was Losing, Never A Time I Thought I Was Going To Get Stopped
Michael McKinson didn’t get the win or even fully accomplish a secondary goal of becoming the first to go twelve full rounds with Vergil Ortiz Jr. Still, not all was lost for the British southpaw who gained plenty of new fans in the biggest fight of his pro career. McKinson wound up going deeper than any other opponent who’d previously faced Ortiz, lasting until early in round nine in their August 6 DAZN main event was brought to a halt. Ortiz scored knockdowns late in round eight and again at the start of round nine, the latter prompting McKinson’s team to signal for the stoppage.
Boxing Scene
Padraig McCrory Drops Marco Antonio Periban Three Times, Stops Him In Fifth Round
Padraig McCrory made Marco Antonio Periban wish Saturday night that he hadn’t made this transatlantic trip. McCrory dropped Periban three times, once in the second round and twice during the fifth round, before referee Mark Lyson stopped their 10-round super middleweight match on the Michael Conlan-Miguel Marriaga undercard at The SSE Arena Belfast. The official time of the stoppage was 2:14 of the fifth round.
