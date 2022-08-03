FBI needs help identifying a bank robber in Pembroke Pines

Read on cbs12.com
cbs12.com
Domestic dispute ends in shooting, one person hospitalized
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police responded to a domestic dispute shooting that left one person hospitalized in West Palm Beach. Officers said they received the call on Sunday morning for an apparent shooting at Whitehall Condominiums at 3501 Village Blvd. Police say the...
cbs12.com
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
cbs12.com
Woman found dead in a canal in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman was pulled out of a canal in Tamarac on Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a body floating in a canal just off of NW 59th Place. District deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue...
cbs12.com
Four people rescued after ship capsized near Sands Key
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — Four people were rescued by the Coast Guard after their ship capsized on Saturday night near Sands Key. According to the Coast Guard, a commercial salvage company's dispatcher called reporting a capsized ship and four people in the water at around 10:30 p.m. As the...
cbs12.com
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
cbs12.com
Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
cbs12.com
'Grossly undersized' living conditions, Boynton Beach woman charged with animal cruelty
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a woman from Boynton Beach after officers found two Pit Bulls in poor condition. Officers say 42-year-old Joanne Maxis, agreed to surrender her two Pit Bulls and three underweight puppies after Animal Cruelty Investigators approached Maxis at her home.
cbs12.com
Woman with traumatic brain injury missing in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for help locating a woman missing from Pembroke Park. According to authorities, 45-year-old Allisha Logen was last seen on Thursday, August 4, around 5 p.m. near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Logen got on to a...
cbs12.com
Man stabbed after argument over a woman
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after stabbing another man over an argument about a woman. The incident happened Wednesday at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton around 4:10 p.m. According to the Boca Raton Police Department, witnesses said 50-year-old Chris Harris was sitting under a pavilion...
cbs12.com
Local lawmakers respond to the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for "presumptive non-enforcement." In Tampa, Thursday morning, the governor claimed Warren "put himself above the law" by deciding which laws he would uphold and prosecute, and which he would not. He said...
cbs12.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Judge Francis to Florida Supreme Court
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The announcement was made at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in West Palm Beach at 11 a.m. on Friday. Judge Francis was...
