Man found dead inside truck swept away in Arizona flash flood

Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
Second person found dead in vehicle swept away by recent Arizona flash floods
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second person has been found dead inside a car that was swept away due to heavy rain in one Arizona county. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the call of a vehicle in a wash with someone inside on Wednesday, August 3, around 5:30 p.m. in an area east of Kingman.
Arizona man found dead in submerged vehicle after rain storms
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Kingman man was found dead Wednesday night in a vehicle that appears to have been washed away by flood waters. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Steven J. Tucker, 64, was found dead inside a vehicle completely submerged in sand and debris near Blake Ranch and Stephan roads, which is about 20 miles east of Kingman.
News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Kyle Mayfield.
Sources: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave Silent Witness (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave Silent Witness (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of $750.00 for information leading to the arrest of 28 years old Anthony Kyle Mayfield. According to the...
Mohave County, AZ: Emergency and county officials providing countywide residents impacted by storms important information and how to receive assistance.
Source: Mohave County Emergency Management and Mohave County (Information) Pucture: Mohave County Emergency Management and Mohave County (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: Emergency and county officials are providing countywide residents who’ve been impacted by storms with important information and how to receive assistance. Public safety officials are encouraging county residents...
Three killed in head-on collision near Kingman
KINGMAN – Three people were killed in a head-on collision about six miles north of Kingman. Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) personnel responded at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 to the crash on Historic Rt. 66. “One of the vehicles involved...
UPDATE: Layton father missing during work trip in Arizona, found dead
FINAL UPDATE: Beau Riddle was found dead nearby his abandoned truck on Tuesday. You can read more in the link below. UPDATE: Search efforts continue Monday for 49-year-old Beau Riddle of Layton, Utah. According to Anita Mortensen, public information specialist for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, search and...
