UConn’s Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss upcoming season

Dwight erupted for four runs in the third inning to overcome a slight deficit and went on to rout Pontiac 17-2 in junior high softball Saturday. Dwight scored a run in the top of the first inning but the Warriors responded with a run in the bottom of the opening frame to pull even, and then pushed across a marker in the second for a short-lived 2-1 lead. ...

PONTIAC, IL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO