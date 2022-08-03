Read on www.mlb.com
Dodgers, Mets make post-deadline statements
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets mostly ceded the spotlight at the trade deadline. Then they played like they didn’t need much help. The Dodgers swept a three-game series against San Diego to take a 15 1/2-game lead in the NL West, and the Mets took four of five from Atlanta to move 6 1/2 up on the Braves in the NL East. That was after the Padres made serious waves at the deadline by acquiring Juan Soto, and the Braves added Jake Odorizzi and Raisel Iglesias. Los Angeles wasn’t all that active, The Dodgers took Joey Gallo off the Yankees’ hands but otherwise seemed content to lie low. Then they beat Soto, Manny Machado and the Padres three times by a combined 20-4. Los Angeles has won eight in a row and 30 of its last 35.
MLB
Winker flying high after grand slam puts away Angels
SEATTLE -- It was, objectively, a perfect day of baseball. And definitely for the Mariners. Seattle snapped out of its offensive funk thanks to Jesse Winker’s third-inning grand slam. Marco Gonzales bounced back big after a month-long skid. The Blue Angels regularly did flyovers as part of SeaFair on Lake Washington. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky on this low-80s sun-soaked afternoon. There were a whopping 34,837 on hand.
MLB
Overturned play at the plate pivotal in Twins' loss
MINNEAPOLIS -- In the two weeks leading up to Tuesday's Trade Deadline, the Twins lost three series to fellow playoff hopefuls, looking flat and thoroughly uncompetitive in many of those games. They spoke of urgency. They spoke of the need for consistency. They spoke of the need to simply be better.
MLB
Rangers see rotation highs and lows over 4-game set
ARLINGTON -- After 18 straight days with a game, the Rangers finally have a day off before heading to Houston for a three-game series that begins Tuesday. Texas ended the stretch with an 8-2 loss to the White Sox on Sunday at Globe Life Field to split the series. Aside...
MLB
Davidson looks to get past growing pains with Halos
SEATTLE -- It wasn't exactly the best first impression for lefty Tucker Davidson, who made his Angels debut on Sunday against the Mariners. Davidson, acquired in the trade that sent closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves on Tuesday, gave up six runs over four-plus innings in a 6-3 loss in the series finale at T-Mobile Park. He struggled with his control, walking five, and also gave up six hits, including a grand slam to Jesse Winker in the third.
MLB
Melendez (6 RBIs) rakes as hungry Royals rookies feast
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are letting the kids play, and it looks like it’s going to be all right. A youth movement has stormed to Kansas City over the past week as the Royals took three out of four against the Red Sox, capped by Sunday afternoon’s 13-5 win at Kauffman Stadium. All 12 RBIs were logged by rookies, which matched the club record previously accomplished in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Aug. 21, 1995.
MLB
Giants eye surge after Bay Bridge Series win
OAKLAND -- The Giants dug themselves into a sizable hole with an awful start to the second half, but they took a step toward halting their freefall by completing a two-game sweep of the A’s with a 6-4 win in Sunday’s series finale at the Oakland Coliseum. Behind...
MLB
After lost series, Braves eager for rematch with Mets
NEW YORK -- The Braves’ bid to win a fifth straight National League East title took a hit this weekend. But if the defending World Series champs must be reminded how significantly things could change, they can look back to this same point last year, when they still hadn’t recorded their first winning record of the 2021 season.
MLB
After a coffee run, Burdick notches first MLB hit
CHICAGO -- Peyton Burdick, the Marlins’ No. 10 prospect, has had an eventful couple of days. He got the call on Wednesday that he was being called up to the big leagues, then he made his MLB debut on Friday. But Saturday was a day the rookie will never...
MLB
Montas' rocky debut extends Yanks' skid
ST. LOUIS -- You can’t judge a trade after a week. In some cases, you can’t judge a trade after a year. But in the early going, the returns from the acquisitions the Yankees made before Tuesday's Trade Deadline have not exactly come rushing in. New outfielder Andrew Benintendi has four hits in 29 at-bats since joining the club. Harrison Bader is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot and the team has yet to announce when he’ll make it into center field.
MLB
New approaches pay off for Brown, Martínez
OAKLAND -- Seth Brown has always been viewed as a player who projects to put up some serious power numbers when given a full slate of playing time. After an early-season scuffle at the plate, that potential is now starting to show through. Crushing a two-run homer as part of...
MLB
Kirilloff to undergo another season-ending wrist surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- In May, when the Twins hoped Alex Kirilloff could play through the chronic soreness in his surgically repaired right wrist, the young hitter described the lack of spacing between the bones in the wrist, contributing to these prolonged issues, and a more invasive last-ditch procedure that involved shortening the ulna bone in his arm.
MLB
With 2 homers, Barrero ends 122-year Reds drought
MILWAUKEE -- Batting practice was optional for Reds hitters before Saturday's game against the Brewers. But the pregame schedule had carved out extra time for young shortstop Jose Barrero and hitting coach Alan Zinter to work together, one-on-one, on the field and in the cages. The payoff came quickly during...
MLB
White's Blue Jays debut 'an outing to build off of'
MINNEAPOLIS -- In just a few days, Mitch White has gone from a swingman to a very important man. The day after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Dodgers ahead of the Trade Deadline, Ross Stripling landed on the IL with a right hip strain. After we’d all spent the past 24 hours talking about the similarities between the two, it lined up perfectly for White to step into the rotation.
MLB
How the Reds have defied expectations post-Deadline
MILWAUKEE -- Once the Trade Deadline came and went and the Reds shed five key veteran players, it was easy to envision their season careening off the rails over the final two months. Not only has that not happened, the Reds are instead surging. A 4-2 victory over the Brewers...
MLB
Oller has shaky audition before packed house
OAKLAND -- In anticipation of a packed house Saturday for the latest installment of the Bay Bridge Series, the A’s opened their parking lot gates earlier than usual for fans to get in their seats for first pitch. • Box score. Once inside the Coliseum, the crowd of 40,065...
MLB
Haniger's return expected to goose lineup for stretch run
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ bats were again held in check in a 7-1 loss to the Angels in Saturday’s nightcap of a doubleheader, but the return of arguably their best player could mean better times ahead. After a 14-week recovery from a Grade 2 right high ankle sprain,...
MLB
Guardians DFA Reyes amid tough '22 season
CLEVELAND -- Thought all the Guardians’ roster confusion was done? Not so fast. The Guardians made a surprising announcement on Saturday afternoon, when they revealed they designated outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment. “Just think we feel like we want to see our young guys play, and this gives...
MLB
Madden fans six in Double-A debut
Welcome to the Tigers prospect update, where you’ll find news, promotions and standout performances, all year long. Tigers top prospect: Rankings | Stats | Box scores. Tigers No. 4 prospect Ty Madden allowed three earned runs over 4 2/3 innings but struck out six in his first Double-A start, taking a no-decision Sunday in Erie’s 6-4 win at Portland.
MLB
Rays break open scoreless game with 7-run 9th
DETROIT -- For eight innings Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park, Tigers pitching ran through the Rays lineup with ease. But in the ninth, Tampa Bay walked all over Detroit’s All-Star closer. The Rays had managed only four singles and three walks when Tigers' lefty Gregory Soto took the mound...
