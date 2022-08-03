The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets mostly ceded the spotlight at the trade deadline. Then they played like they didn’t need much help. The Dodgers swept a three-game series against San Diego to take a 15 1/2-game lead in the NL West, and the Mets took four of five from Atlanta to move 6 1/2 up on the Braves in the NL East. That was after the Padres made serious waves at the deadline by acquiring Juan Soto, and the Braves added Jake Odorizzi and Raisel Iglesias. Los Angeles wasn’t all that active, The Dodgers took Joey Gallo off the Yankees’ hands but otherwise seemed content to lie low. Then they beat Soto, Manny Machado and the Padres three times by a combined 20-4. Los Angeles has won eight in a row and 30 of its last 35.

