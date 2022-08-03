Trashman finds abandoned kittens in dumpster, pets get a second chance with foster parents

Read on foxsanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Many families participated in the Fit Family Challenge 5k
SAN ANTONIO - Many families closed out the summer with some exercise at the Fit Family Challenge 5k. The run kicked off this Saturday morning on the city's South side at Brooks City base. The summer program is aimed to help families learn about health and fitness. Each week participants...
foxsanantonio.com
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
foxsanantonio.com
How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule
SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
foxsanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Chime in: Celebrate National Sisters Day by sharing your best memory
SAN ANTONIO - It's National Sisters Day!. While they don’t always agree, sisters have each other’s backs. Do you have a favorite photo and memory with your sister? We want to see it!. Celebrate today by sending us your favorite photos, HERE.
foxsanantonio.com
Operation Home Front helps military families prepare for the upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, another non-profit is helping military families prepare for the new school year. Operation Homefront San Antonio distributed nearly 350 backpacks as part of their back-to-school brigade. Organizers of the event tell us this was their way of supporting those who give everything, to keep our...
foxsanantonio.com
'Mucho Gusto' focuses on improving health and wellness for teenagers
SAN ANTONIO - Local teens are invited to a free event focused on improving their health and wellness. "Mucho Gusto" runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Whitley Theological Center off Oblate Drive. It is hosted by Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Metro Health. There...
foxsanantonio.com
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Dietitian shares insight on good nutrition for kids as they get ready for back-to-school
SAN ANTONIO - We're here for you as you get ready to start sending your children back to school for the start of a new year and good nutrition is a great way to make sure kids can keep focused while learning. We spoke to a dietitian from University Health...
foxsanantonio.com
Operation Homefront, Kellogg hosts back-to-school event to honor local military families
SAN ANTONIO - The national nonprofit Operation Homefront and Kellogg Company hosted a back-to-school celebration to honor local military families in the Transitional Housing-Villages program in San Antonio. The program provided fully furnished, rent-free housing for eight local military families as Operation Homefront helps them navigate the process of medically...
foxsanantonio.com
Spurs Give hosts free back to school bash
SAN ANTONIO - For the first time ever, Spurs Give is hosting a back to school event at the AT&T Center that is sure to be a hit with parents, students and teachers. The event will provide free resources to everyone in the community for all their back to school needs.
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
foxsanantonio.com
Two children and one adult injured after motorcyclist drove into back of family car
SAN ANTONIO – Two children and one adult were injured after a motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed, drove into the back of an SUV. The incident happened at IH-10 at La Cantera at around 1 a.m. According to officials, the motorcyclist was speeding when he drove...
foxsanantonio.com
VIA Link to make ride-sharing more efficient for transit customers
SAN ANTONIO - Residents on the South side now have access to a new on-demand ride-sharing service, which aims to make their commute easier. Via Metro Transit customers can now share rides in the area, as well as book trips outside a fixed route. Via Link will cost the same...
foxsanantonio.com
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after swerving to avoid mattress, rolling about 80 yards into some trees
SAN ANTONIO - A man, Rudolph Lambaria, is dead after he swerved to avoid hitting a mattress in the roadway and rolled his truck over several times in Far South Bexar County. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 37 right at the country line of Atascosa and Bexar County.
foxsanantonio.com
Police confirm lengthy stand-off now over, suspect surrendered peacefully
UPDATE 8/7/22 - After a three-day standoff, police have now confirmed that the standoff at Agora palms has now ended. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was arrested at 3:09 a.m. This is a developing story and we will continue to bring more updates as they come. SAN ANTONIO - Many...
Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
Comments / 0