Mural-making event part of Cheyenne’s August First Friday Art Walk

Read on capcity.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!Optopolis
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
capcity.news
Circle Y Home & Ranch brings ‘one-of-a-kind’ items for the home to downtown Cheyenne storefront
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As their family has been in Wyoming for generations, mother Cindy Mazet and daughter Danielle Rench have a genuine love of the state they call home. However, throughout their travels elsewhere across the country, they both discovered a love of the “home and ranch” type of store that they believed downtown Cheyenne could use. With shops often featuring unique décor and household items with local twists sprinkled in, the mom–daughter team wondered if such a store back home could work.
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!
A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!
See Inside a Sweet Cheyenne Home with Mountain Views & A Corral
If your bucket list includes a home with mountain views that also happens to have a corral and you'd like it to be in Cheyenne, Wyoming, I have found a place that checks all of those boxes and have the pics to prove it. I saw a video of this...
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022
I am Lexi who is a sweet older lady dog who loves children, tolerates cats, and prefers not to live with other dogs. I am so sweet and cuddly and am looking for a home that wants a cuddle bud couch potato. My veterinarian believes I may benefit from a hypoallergenic diet to keep me happy and healthy. If you are interested in adopting or fostering me- reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!
thecheyennepost.com
Let’s Talk About Downtown Parking
The Cheyenne Downtown Business Association (CDBA) is hosting an open forum discussion August 15th & 16th about downtown parking that will include city officials, CPD, downtown business owners, workers and residents. It will take place from 6-8pm at the Cottonwood Room at the Laramie County Library — The CDBA will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Long, Strange Trip: Cheyenne Man Returns To City After Forty Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s easier to ask George Jay Wienbarg what jobs he hasn’t done in his life than which he has done. In just over seven decades of life, Wienbarg has been an undercover narcotics agent, a fashion mogul, a marketer, newsman and actor. Oh, and he’s the great-grand nephew of Buffalo Bill. Yes, that Buffalo Bill.
VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!. The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!. But it also featured some local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne Had Its 5th Hottest Day Ever in July
July 2022 will go down in the history books as a hot and dry one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff and Cheyenne recorded their fourth and fifth hottest days of all time on July 18, topping out at a stifling 108 and 99 degrees, respectively.
We’re Open! Cheyenne Cash And Carry Store Hold Grand Reopening Today
This is pretty exciting news, especially if you're looking to host a big party or event. Cash-Wa Direct is holding its grand reopening today and it's the perfect opportunity for you to go check out the business in Downtown Cheyenne. The biggest part of their grand reopening news is that anyone can shop at Cash-Wa. They're not a grocery store or a big box store, so you won't have to feel the anxiety of waiting in a self-checkout forever.
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
capcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol pursues stolen vehicle near Laramie, apprehends suspects near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple people are in custody after the Wyoming Highway Patrol pursued a stolen vehicle at high speeds across county lines Friday morning, according to a WHP release. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, after troopers were notified of a stranded motorist out of...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway
The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Platte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming North central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 432 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Whitaker, or 28 miles north of Cheyenne, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Goshen, north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 37 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/3/22–8/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne temps reach record high; thunderstorms expected later today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service of Cheyenne warns of excessive heat after Cheyenne broke a heat record today, Aug. 5. According to a tweet posted by the NWS, Cheyenne broke its heat record and reached 95 degrees today before dropping to 92. Areas around Cheyenne are all...
Pre-Primary Election Poll: Laramie County Sheriff’s Race
About six weeks ago, we conducted a poll on the Laramie County Sheriff's race. That poll ended in a near tie when we closed the voting (people continued to vote after we announced the end of the poll, but we did not count those votes in the final tally). On...
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in ATM Vandalism
Cheyenne police say the suspect has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a vandalism case. According to a department Facebook post, the man pictured above is suspected of vandalizing an ATM at Banner Capital Bank at 4007 Greenway Street. "No money...
Comments / 0