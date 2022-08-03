Dance companies please crowds with Vail Dance Festival debuts

Read on www.vaildaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eagle Music Festival returns to the Boneyard in Eagle
On Saturday, Aug. 27, The Boneyard in Eagle will again host the Eagle Music Festival, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Red Ribbon Project. Doors open at 4 p.m. with headliner and fan favorite Trees Don’t Move. A $10 donation at the door is suggested for those who come...
Mushroom and dance festivals, art shows and a gourmet soup kitchen: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/5/22
The first week of the 34th annual Vail Dance Festival was full of performances on the stage at The Amp and the Vilar Performing Arts Center, Dancing in the Streets, Dancing in the Park, podcasts, Master Classes, debuts of new dance companies and more. This weekend, make your way to The Amp and the Vilar Center for three nights of performances featuring collaborations and new works that can only be seen in Vail.
Howard Stone, co-founder of Vail Jazz Festival, dies at 79
Howard Stone, the visionary co-founder of the Vail Jazz Festival, died on Aug. 3, 2022, of post-surgical complications. His lifelong passion for jazz and the Vail Valley led him to organize the inaugural Vail Jazz Party in 1995. The following year, he launched the Vail Jazz Foundation to perpetuate his beloved art form through the presentation of jazz performances and educational programs for young people.
Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival returns Thursday
When: Aug. 11-14 Tickets: Available on EventBrite. Combining Beaver Creek’s culinary talent, exclusive wines and outdoor venues, the Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival is the perfect blend of summertime in the mountains. From the wine seminars and farm-to-table dinners to exclusive 4-by-4 tours paired with on-mountain tastings, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet Your Musician: Tim and Taylor
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
2022 Vail Dance Festival continues with world premieres
When: Now - Aug. 9, 2022. One of the leading cultural highlights of the summer season, the Vail Dance Festival, a project of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, will bring its 34th annual season to a close on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The two-week event, which began on July 28, welcomed thousands of visitors to numerous events and performances across Vail, Beaver Creek and Avon.
Colorado Summer of Art tour comes to Beaver Creek this weekend
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Howard Alan Events’ Colorado Summer of Art returns to Beaver Creek — the place it all began. About 35 years ago, the Summer of Art Colorado Series debuted in Beaver Creek, lining the mountain with artists. Now, it features two levels of about 100 artists showcasing their hand-crafted pieces, including jewelry, painting, sculpture, photography and ceramics.
Questions with comedians: MK Paulsen comes to Vail
When: Thursday Aug. 11; Doors at 7 p.m, show at 8 p.m. Comedian MK Paulsen is flying in from Los Angeles this week. He has a TV show on Amazon Prime and runs a comedy show called “In-Unit Laundry” that has showcased comics like Hannah Einbender from Showtime and Steph Tolev from Netflix, who will be headlining the September 15 Vail Comedy Show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Wonder in the Woods’ bridges the physical and digital art world
Local photographer Raj Manickam is presenting one of the valley’s first hybrid digital and physical art exhibitions at the Vail Public Library this month. Manickam’s collection, titled “Wonder in the Woods,” includes nine prints on canvas that are on display in the library and for sale in physical form, but that is only one method for acquiring the pieces. Each photo has also been minted as a non-fungible token, and includes a scannable QR code that will allow viewers to purchase a one-of-a-kind digital copy of the work on the OpenSea marketplace.
Mountain Rats Festival brings a family-friendly Amazing Race to Eagle
While runners and riders hit the trails in September as part of Eagle Ranch’s sixth annual Mountain Rats Festival, families, friends and competitors of all ages are invited to join in the third Amazing Race through Eagle Ranch. This semi-competitive treasure hunt is casual, social, and guaranteed fun. This...
Olympic cyclist Scott Mercier to visit The Bookworm of Edwards
When: Thursday, August 18, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards. Many recall when Lance Armstrong was accused of doping during the Tour de France, and the following investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 that found that the US Postal Service Professional Cycling Team “ran the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Obituary: Eric Nesterenko
Eric Paul Nesterenko, age 88 of Vail, Colorado passed away on June 4, 2022 after a long, adventurous life lived his own way. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Daniel Nesterenko and mother, Lydia Rosvodska. He is survived by his sister, Nataly Nesterenko of British Columbia, Canada, his 3 children, Donna (Joel) Nesterenko of Corte Madera, CA, Paul (Amy) Nesterenko of Vail, CO, Melanie (Patrick) Nesterenko of Janesville, CA, and granddaughter, Ruby Josehart of Bend, OR.
Fungus among us: The Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival returns Friday
The Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival is back this weekend, offering educational presentations from experts in the field, cooking classes with locally foraged fungi and multiple community events to stoke interest and appreciation for the power of wild foods. The Colorado high country is a hotspot for mushroom foraging,...
Final Vail community picnic is Tuesday at Donovan Pavilion
The Town of Vail will host its remaining neighborhood picnic of the summer on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. The picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town. The picnics provide community members with an...
Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eagle County approves preliminary plans for Grouse Mountain ski area development
Vail Resorts began the process of asking to subdivide and rezone the property it recently learned it owned in East Vail, readying documents to be submitted to Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther, the Vail Daily reported. “Vail Resorts Vice President of Community Affairs Kristin Kenney Williams said once...
Salomone: Variety is the spice of life
Fly anglers in the Vail area revel in the variety of trout we have in the immediate vicinity. From small water streams to high-Alpine brooks and broad banked rivers, the amount of moving water anglers can choose from guides the type of fish encountered. Rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout are caught regularly if you choose the right water.
No fish tale: The eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout
Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection. The story started on May 23, nearly two and a half months ago. Daniel, who’s...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0