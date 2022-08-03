ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion

Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police

FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor

A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital

SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook

COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...
Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
Utica man violating parole charged with possessing controlled substance

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been given multiple charges for possessing a controlled substance after allegedly being caught violating his parole on August 3rd. According to police, on Wednesday, the UPD Special Investigations Division was notified by the NYS Parole...
NYS police investigating two-car crash in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy is reporting that a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 in Rome on August 3rd. According to police, around 9:39 am on Wednesday, 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton, NY was traveling east on Route 49 in his 2009 Buick Lucerne when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael C. Velez of Rome, who was also driving east in his 2006 Subaru Legacy.
Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle

An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
Roof of vacant Herkimer building collapses

At least one person was injured after a roof of a vacant building collapsed in Herkimer Friday afternoon. At least 1 person injured after roof of vacant building collapses in Herkimer. The roof of a vacant multi-story building next to the Herkimer Post Office on Park Avenue collapsed late Friday...
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation

Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
