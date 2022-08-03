UConn’s Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss upcoming season

Read on www.wtnh.com
Jerome Tang, Kansas State basketball land commitment from four-star Texas guard RJ Jones
Jerome Tang said last week that Kansas State had two basketball commitments in the fold for the 2023 recruiting cycle, and on Sunday the second one stepped forward. RJ Jones, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Plano, Texas, made the announcement live on Instagram with ESPN's Paul Biancardi, choosing K-State from a final six list that also included Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Warriors fall to Redbirds
Dwight erupted for four runs in the third inning to overcome a slight deficit and went on to rout Pontiac 17-2 in junior high softball Saturday. Dwight scored a run in the top of the first inning but the Warriors responded with a run in the bottom of the opening frame to pull even, and then pushed across a marker in the second for a short-lived 2-1 lead. ...
