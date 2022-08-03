Read on www.ktbs.com
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal hears arguments in Mayor Perkins disqualification
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An attorney for Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins argued to a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeal Friday his mistake on his candidacy filing should not rule him out of running for re-election. "That's not what the legislature intended," attorney Scott Bickford told the judges...
Shreveport Mayor Disqualification Appeal Hearing Early Friday
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins may not have to wait long to find out if his disqualification from this year's Mayoral race will stand. Later this morning, Friday August 5th, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals will hear his case. This hearing will be a three judge panel, which will feature...
KSLA
What happens when nobody qualifies for an open position in an election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The qualifying period for the upcoming November election in Louisiana has ended, however, some open seats saw no qualifying candidates. “Depending on what the race is for, we notify the Secretary of State, who in turn notifies the governor, and the governor sets it in the next available court date if it’s applicable,” said Mike Spence with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court.
KTBS
All but 2 Shreveport mayoral candidates file personal financial disclosure reports
SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what’s called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors. The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial...
KTAL
Caddo Parish residents can now apply for wheelchair ramp
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program. The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins’ Response to Disqualification Decision
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement to Judge Brady O'Callaghan's ruling, stating Perkins was disqualified from running for the office of Mayor of Shreveport in the current upcoming election. The statement, released by Assistant Communications Director Lyman Lasco McKellar reads:. "We have read the Court’s decision and we respectfully...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
KTAL
Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
KTAL
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
KTBS
Bossier jury finds man guilty in murder of Hannah Sheffield
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Bossier Parish jury on Saturday unanimously convicted a man of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hannah Sheffield, who was the manager of a Friendship House at the time of her death. Demetrius McCoy, 31, gunned down Sheffield on the night of April 10,...
KTBS
Manhunt for murder suspect in Bowie County has ended
HOOKS, Texas - The massive search for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County officer has ended. Sheriff officials say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead on Sunday morning inside a vacant home on County Road 2206 near Leary, Texas.
KTBS
Homeschool Expo highlights available resources in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Home schoolers across the Ark-La-Tex are also gearing up for the upcoming school year. A Texarkana home school group recently hosted an expo to help families and parents learn more about what resources available to them in Bowie County. The Four States Home School Expo was created...
Natchitoches Times
Shreveport Man Sentenced on Federal Charge of Second Degree Murder of U.S. Postal Service Employee
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
34-Year-Old Justin Vansickle Arrested Following A Crash On I-20 (Bossier Parish, LA)
One person was arrested following a crash on I-20 W Friday morning. The Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City fire department [..]
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
hopeprescott.com
Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property
On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
klax-tv.com
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
KTAL
Shreveport police: Argument between two women ends in stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman. Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the 100 block of Market Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
