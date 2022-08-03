SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The qualifying period for the upcoming November election in Louisiana has ended, however, some open seats saw no qualifying candidates. “Depending on what the race is for, we notify the Secretary of State, who in turn notifies the governor, and the governor sets it in the next available court date if it’s applicable,” said Mike Spence with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO