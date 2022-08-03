ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

What happens when nobody qualifies for an open position in an election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The qualifying period for the upcoming November election in Louisiana has ended, however, some open seats saw no qualifying candidates. “Depending on what the race is for, we notify the Secretary of State, who in turn notifies the governor, and the governor sets it in the next available court date if it’s applicable,” said Mike Spence with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Caddo Parish residents can now apply for wheelchair ramp

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program. The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.
CADDO PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Bossier jury finds man guilty in murder of Hannah Sheffield

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Bossier Parish jury on Saturday unanimously convicted a man of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hannah Sheffield, who was the manager of a Friendship House at the time of her death. Demetrius McCoy, 31, gunned down Sheffield on the night of April 10,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Manhunt for murder suspect in Bowie County has ended

HOOKS, Texas - The massive search for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County officer has ended. Sheriff officials say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead on Sunday morning inside a vacant home on County Road 2206 near Leary, Texas.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Homeschool Expo highlights available resources in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Home schoolers across the Ark-La-Tex are also gearing up for the upcoming school year. A Texarkana home school group recently hosted an expo to help families and parents learn more about what resources available to them in Bowie County. The Four States Home School Expo was created...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
hopeprescott.com

Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property

On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
klax-tv.com

Postal Employee shot while delivering mail

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police: Argument between two women ends in stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman. Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the 100 block of Market Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA

