Missouri State

Josh Hawley after Eric Schmitt’s primary win: ‘I absolutely endorse him’

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UmgP_0h3bG0hA00

WASHINGTON – Two candidates move forward in the highly-contested race for the upcoming Missouri U.S. Senate seat as Republican Eric Schmitt or Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine both scored primary election victories Tuesday for their respective parties.

Schmitt and Valentine and independent candidate John Wood are running to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. The winner of the Nov. 8 general election will join Josh Hawley as Missouri’s second United State seantor.



One day after the primary election, Hawley made his support for fellow Republican Eric Schmitt clear.

“I absolutely endorse him,” Hawley tells FOX2 on Schmitt. “I talked to him last night and congratulated him on his win. He is going to be a great candidate for us this fall. I told him last night that I support him and of course do anything I could to help him.”

The remarks come several months after Hawley announced he would endorse Vicky Hartzler in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Schmitt won in a crowded field of 21 GOP candidates with 45% of the vote. Hartzler was the next closest with 22% of the vote, while former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens finished third with roughly 19% of votes.

Schmitt shared the following statement with FOX2 on Hawley’s endorsement:

“I appreciate Senator Hawley’s support and look forward to campaigning with him in the fall.”

On Monday, one day before the primary election, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced an endorsement of “ERIC” in the Missouri U.S. Senate race on his social media account, but didn’t specify whether that endorsement was for Schmitt, Greitens or another candidate.

No additional U.S. Senate endorsements have yet been announced for Trudy Busch Valentine or John Wood since the Missouri primary election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

