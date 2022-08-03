College is increasingly out of reach for many students. What went wrong?

NPR's Scott Simon talks with U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan about his loss in the Republican primary this week. His Trump-backed opponent received money from Democrats. Rep. Peter Meijer lost his Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd district this week. The first-term congressman served in the Iraq war and cast one of his first House votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. He lost to John Gibbs, a former Trump official who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Congressman Meijer has criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent big money on ads to boost his opponent. Democrats have used that tactic in several states, hoping the more extreme Republican candidates will be easier opponents in the fall. Congressman Meijer joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO