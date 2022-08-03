Read on www.keloland.com
KELOLAND TV
Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
newscenter1.tv
Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
kotatv.com
Despite Covid 19 and fear of Money Pox, Sturgis Rally is thriving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering clear of masks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of contracting Monkeypox with close contact. According to the Center for Disease Control, the global count of monkeypox outbreaks sits at...
On a reservation where alcohol is banned, Oglala Sioux Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — In a growing number of U.S. states, people can both drink alcohol and legally smoke recreational marijuana. In others, they can use alcohol but not pot. But on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, the opposite is true: Marijuana is legal, but booze is banned.
cowboystatedaily.com
British Tourist Still Hospitalized After Bison Attack; Remains Partially Paralyzed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been seven weeks since British tourist Amelia Dean was gored and flipped by a bison in Custer State Park. Dean is still hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota where she is going through therapy to deal with partial paralysis...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City says property owners must trim trees, bushes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Rapid City is reminding homeowners and property owners to trim or remove tree branches and bushes to avoid obstructing traffic signs at intersections and other areas. Trees and bushes in boulevards and on private property can cause safety hazards. Homeowners and...
kbhbradio.com
Rapid City woman shot by police after chase makes court appearance
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City woman made her initial court appearance on Thursday after a Rapid City Police Department officer shot her multiple times on May 31. Shania Watkins, 32, appeared before Pennington County Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue to address a criminal complaint against her accusing her of aggravated eluding, a class six felony.
hubcityradio.com
Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
kotatv.com
Fish Wildfire still won’t be tamed
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
KELOLAND TV
Pickup vs. motorcycle crash injures 1 person near Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash near Rapid City on Thursday morning. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Yamaha Motorcycle and a 2010 Chevy Silverado Pickup were travelling west on Interstate 90 when the pickup stopped abruptly due to backed up traffic. The motorcycle hit the pickup from behind, injuring the motorcycle driver.
actionnews5.com
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the U.K. was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing...
kotatv.com
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
kotatv.com
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I-90 Westbound was backed up on Thursday morning because of an accident. It happened at 8 am near Exit 57. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided and the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
newscenter1.tv
Reward offered for information Timmons Market theft
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The Box Elder Police Department is seeking help in locating an individual who stopped in Timmons Market in Box Elder Tuesday night and took approximately $500 of liquor. A $200 reward is being offered for any information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Police investigating shooting incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say no one was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night. The department says officers were called to the 700 block of South Street for a report of a man firing a gun at a car. Witnesses told police that it started as a fight between a driver and a motorcyclist.
kotatv.com
Fish Wildfire continues to grow; still only 10 percent contained
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Fish Wildfire continues to grow, crews are geared up for another tough wildfire day. According to Rocky Mountain Incident Management, today’s mission is to secure the perimeter around the south end of the fire. Firefighters will continue to go direct along the...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrests vehicle burglary suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in neighborhoods around Sheridan Lake Road and West Chicago Street from July 15-20. Police previously were seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a surveillance photo, who was identified as 20-year-old Edgar Yamni Bear Runner and residing at 2613 Castle Heights Drive.
