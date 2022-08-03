‘Joker 2’ With Joaquin Phoenix Gets 2024 Release Date

Read on www.sfgate.com
‘Prey’ Commended by ‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura: ‘Great, Great Film’
The actor, who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original 1987 “Predator,” expressed his praise for the franchise’s latest entry, calling the prequel a “wonderful film.”. More from Variety. “Great, great film,” Ventura wrote in a Twitter post Saturday evening, highlighting the performance by Midthunder. “Welcome...
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
‘Thunderbolts’ Prediction: Which Reformed Villains Are Most Likely to Appear in the Marvel Film?
Based on the comic books and previous MCU projects, we've put together a list of the most likely candidates to make up the team in 'Thunderbolts.'
Why Seth Rogen Once Joked About Being Kidnapped by an Artist
Seth Rogen once joked he was kidnapped by an artist, but the rumor wasn't even close to true — learn how the joke started.
‘Virtual Kidnappings’ Hit Entertainment-Industry Elite
At 12:44 p.m. on June 13, the wife of a high-profile music-industry veteran received a call from a 917 number that made her stomach drop. A male voice with a thick accent told the woman that her daughter — whose name he used — had just been involved in a car accident and was in the back of his vehicle awaiting help. The man on the line assured the woman that her daughter was fine and hung up quickly. As the woman was relaying the conversation to her husband, the phone rang again. This time the voice on the other end was far less comforting.
Clu Gulager, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 93
Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. Diane Goldner, Gulager’s daughter-in-law, also shared a family statement on Facebook confirming the...
Why feminist horror novel "The Stepford Wives" is still relevant, 50 years on
This article was originally published on The Conversation. On August 26 1970, 50,000 women marched down Fifth Avenue in New York City in a Women's Strike. Organized by feminist activist Betty Friedan, the march highlighted the fact women still performed the vast majority of domestic work. The Women's Liberation Movement...
Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio
Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Thursday ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of “House of Cards” nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members. The ruling from Los...
