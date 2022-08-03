Kentucky Flooding: Bill’s Donut Shop is accepting donations to help in the recovery
CENTERVILLE — Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville is collecting supplies that will be sent to those affected by the flooding in Kentucky.
In many areas, rescue operations are still underway to search for people reported as missing in the floods.
The donut shop is seeking help from the community to fill a U-Haul truck with items such as cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products. Donations will be collected during the next week.
The following items are needed:
- Cleaning supplies
- Rubber gloves
- Rubber boots
- Shovels
- Trash bags
- Disinfectant
- Tooth paste
- Toothbrushes
- Soap
- Baby supplies
- Diapers and wipes
- New socks and underwear
- Paper products
- Personal hygiene products
- Deodorants
Water and clothes are not being accepted at this time.
Bill’s Donut Shop is located at 268 N. Main St. in Centerville.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0