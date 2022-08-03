Kentucky Flooding: Bill’s Donut Shop is accepting donations to help in the recovery

CENTERVILLE — Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville is collecting supplies that will be sent to those affected by the flooding in Kentucky.

In many areas, rescue operations are still underway to search for people reported as missing in the floods.

The donut shop is seeking help from the community to fill a U-Haul truck with items such as cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products. Donations will be collected during the next week.

The following items are needed:

Cleaning supplies

Rubber gloves

Rubber boots

Shovels

Trash bags

Disinfectant

Tooth paste

Toothbrushes

Soap

Baby supplies

Diapers and wipes

New socks and underwear

Paper products

Personal hygiene products

Deodorants

Water and clothes are not being accepted at this time.

Bill’s Donut Shop is located at 268 N. Main St. in Centerville.

