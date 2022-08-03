ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture

NPR
 4 days ago
NPR

NPR's top picks for 2022 fiction books

Four NPR staffers recommend new novels in an early taste of our annual Books We Love round-up: "How High We Go in the Dark," "Vladimir," "Mecca" and "The Candy House." A lot of you look forward to NPR's Books We Love at the end of each year. And that's because it's a great resource for what new books to read as recommended by our staff and contributors. But why wait? We have some suggestions right now. Today, some of the best fiction of 2022 so far. We start with Code Switch producer Summer Thomad and a spellbinding fantasy novel about death.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

At CPAC, some Trump supporters aren't totally in love with the idea of a 2024 run

Former President Trump is giving closing remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas tonight. Despite his popularity, some attendees at the gathering say they're concerned that Trump's ongoing legal and political issues might make him a liability for Republicans in 2024. NPR's Ashley Lopez is in Dallas covering the event. Ashley, thanks so much for being with us.
POTUS
NPR

What if you were forced to listen to 'It's a Small World' for an hour straight?

(SOUNDBITE OF ROBERT B. SHERMAN AND RICHARD M. SHERMAN SONG, "IT'S A SMALL WORLD") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What if you were forced to listen to this song for an hour straight? That was a predicament for some unlucky Disney World guests. The Small World ride broke down, and dozens of people, young and old, were stuck on their boats, listening to animatronic characters sing to them over and over and over. One survivor of the ordeal said it was like torture - definitely not a world of laughter but one of tears, and not one of hopes, just a world of musical-loop fears.
MUSIC
NPR

From Beyoncé to Lizzo, how and when musicians update offensive art

After releasing her album Renaissance, Beyoncé received backlash for the song, "Heated." She used a word that some consider a slur towards people with disabilities — and has since changed the lyrics. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. Of course, when Beyonce dropped her much-anticipated album "Renaissance," the world could not...
MUSIC
NPR

Carry The Two: Making Audio Magic With Math

Math is a complex, beautiful language that can help us understand the world. And sometimes ... math is also hard! Science communicator Sadie Witkowski says the key to making math your friend is to foster your own curiosity. That's the guiding principle behind her new podcast, Carry the Two. It's also today's show: Embracing all math has to offer without the fear of failure.
PODCAST
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 415 answer and hint: Monday, August 8

Let me help you with today's Wordle. I've got a clue if you want it, the answer if you need it, and below that you'll find a wide range of hints and tips, all designed to make the August 8 (415) puzzle go as smoothly as possible for you. It's...
The Independent

Renée Zellweger addresses ‘fat suit’ criticism after backlash to ‘unrecognisable transformation’ for new show

Renée Zellweger has responded following controversy over the “fat suit” she wore in her newest show.The actor was criticised in 2021 after pictures emerged from the set of The Truth About Pam showing her wearing prosthetics and a padded suit intended to make her look larger.Critics on social media condemned what was billed by the media as Zellweger’s “unrecognisable transformation”, with some commentators branding it “fatphobic”. Writing for Metro.co.uk, commentator Sarah Alexander said it was ”potentially triggering to plus-size people”.Zellweger, who plays Pamela Hupp in the series, was asked about the controversy in a new Sunday Times interview. She...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Why batteries in modern gadgets aren't made to last

The batteries in our phones and headphones only last a few years. NPR's Daniel Estrin asks The Washington Post's tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler about the life span of today's gadgets and why they die. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. We all love our electronic devices and use them a lot, but we...
ELECTRONICS
NPR

We lost 1.59 milliseconds June 29 when the Earth spun a little faster

June 29, 2022, was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than average. But was it the "shortest day ever?" Not quite!. Does it ever feel like time is just slipping away? Well, this year, it kind of did by at least a whopping 1.6 milliseconds. On June 29, 2022, the Earth spun just a little bit faster than normal, causing some outlets to report that it was the shortest day in history. But Duncan Agnew says not so fast. He is a geophysicist at the University of California, San Diego.
ASTRONOMY
NPR

Meridian Brothers collaborate with an imaginary salsa band on new album

MERIDIAN BROTHERS: (Singing in Spanish). SIMON: But they fell on hard times decades ago. Now they're making a comeback album with the modern Colombian band Meridian Brothers. Eblis Alvarez, who is the mind behind the band Meridian Brothers, joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us. EBLIS...
ROCK MUSIC
NPR

Deaton Chris Anthony reconfigures the sound of nostalgia

DEATON CHRIS ANTHONY: (Singing) Korbin showed me how to do it. Franklins stashed under my blanket. There's nothing wrong. No, no, nobody saw it. I'm sorry. We're just some kids starving. SHAPIRO: His new album "Sid The Kid" finds the electronic producer reminiscing about his childhood in Kansas. Our reviewer,...
MUSIC
NPR

The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'

If you have small children at home, you might just be waiting for the new season of Bluey, the Australian cartoon about a family of talking dogs named the Heelers. The series has won an International Emmy, attracted millions of viewers around the world, inspired podcasts, an upcoming musical and all kinds of merchandise.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Rough Translation: The Cat Must Still Be Fed

As the Russian military advances in eastern Ukraine, readers of a local news site in New York's Hudson Valley are captivated by the accounts of one Ukrainian man. He sends dispatches about his daily life in a village outside of Kramatorsk: spinning nunchucks, feeding his cat, and tending his growing garden. Local readers are perplexed, then drawn in by surprisingly intimate accounts of his world.
ANIMALS
NPR

Encore: Binders, backpacks and inflation are on 2022's back-to-school shopping list

It's that time of the year when families everywhere realize how much their kid's feet grew over the summer or they try to figure out whether they can get just one more semester's wear out of those backpacks. Well, this year's back-to-school shopping season lands in the middle of the highest inflation in four decades. So NPR's Alina Selyukh looked into how that might affect spending.
BUSINESS
NPR

Pro-climber Tommy Caldwell details climate change's impact on rock climbing

NPR's Alina Selyukh talks with pro-climber Tommy Caldwell about how a warming climate is changing the outdoor sport and making it even more dangerous. Rock climbers are watching as their favorite mountains crumble because of climate change. While extreme heat and long-lasting drought affect everyone, they're having a unique impact on the world of outdoor recreation. Tommy Caldwell is a professional rock climber who has summited some of the most difficult mountains in the world. He joins us from Colorado. Welcome.
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

A conversation with 'A League of Their Own' star Abbi Jacobson

And finally today, TV and film fans, listen up. You know Abbi Jacobson from her comedic antics in the hit TV series "Broad City." She's starring in a new series called "A League Of Their Own." Yep, it's a TV adaptation of the classic 1992 film about the women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that began during World War II. Remember that scene from the film where Dottie and Kit are running to catch the train to get to the baseball tryouts? Here's Abbi Jacobson's character with her take on that scene.
TV & VIDEOS

