It’s hard to remember what life was like before tablets were part of our daily workflow, and just like laptops and smartphones, they need to be updated every now and then to keep up with current tech, which is why we always keep an eye out for the best iPad deals. Right now just so happens to be one of those times, as Amazon is offering a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for $300, saving you $29, or 9% off the original retail price of $329. Apple deals are rare, so if you’re thinking about upgrading your iPad or buying one for the first time, click the Buy Now below to grab one at a great price.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO