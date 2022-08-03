Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Digital Trends
OnePlus 10T vs. Google Pixel 6: Should you spend $649 or $599?
In the market for the latest flagship? Comparing specs to choose the perfect phone can be a chore, and if you’re struggling to choose between the new OnePlus 10T and Google Pixel 6, we hear you. With its stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and 4,800mAh battery with 125W SuperVOOC charging, the OnePlus 10T seems like a no-brainer. But what about the Google Pixel 6’s Tensor chip, wireless charging, and outstanding cameras?
Digital Trends
Why now is actually a great time to build a new PC
Earlier this month, my colleague Jacob Roach wrote an article about how right now is one of the worst times to build a PC in quite a while, not because prices are terrible right now (they’re not), but because the next generation is just around the corner. New CPUs and GPUs will force retailers to sell older models for less, buying DDR4 for dead-end platforms is a bad idea, and DDR5 will continue to fall in price as we await the arrival of Ryzen 7000 and Intel Raptor Lake. If you can just wait a few months for the next generation, you’ll be much better off, or so the argument goes.
Digital Trends
I have one of the most powerful GPUs, and I deliberately make it worse
I have a confession to make: I have one of the most powerful GPUs you can buy, the AMD RX 6950 XT, and I deliberately make it underperform. Let me explain. I appreciate that off the back of a GPU pricing crisis, which saw almost everyone unable to find a card like this (let alone afford it), that sounds super wrong. I’m lucky that one of the perks of this job is getting to test out the kind of high-end components that I wouldn’t otherwise shell out the cash for. But even then, I can’t bring myself to unleash the full power of this awesome GPU.
Digital Trends
Here’s why people are saying to avoid the $1,199 M2 MacBook Air
Apple’s latest MacBook Air with the new M2 chip has been controversial, to say the least. The new MacBook Air features a refreshed design and is the successor to the M1, Apple’s new M2 system-on-a-chip. But since the new M2 MacBook Air dropped, tech reviewers, experts, and regular...
Digital Trends
Save $85 on the Alienware S5000 gaming chair today
Gaming chair deals can save you a chunky amount of cash considering well-designed gaming chairs can be expensive. That’s why we’re delighted to see the price of the Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair at Dell reduced by $85. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to $315 for a limited time only. While that’s not exactly impulse-buy territory, if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup in a way that helps you avoid body aches and pains (and permanent damage), it’s a worthwhile investment to make.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
CNET
Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner
Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Digital Trends
New report claims that Nvidia may leave AMD in the dust
According to the latest rumors, Nvidia may beat AMD to the punch by releasing the next-gen RTX 40-series GPUs first. That’s right, GPUs plural, because there might be more than one graphics card model in store this year after all. AMD is also getting ready to launch the new...
Digital Trends
I built my own gaming keyboard for the price of buying one — and it’s so much better
I’m fed up with mainstream gaming keyboards. They’re just too expensive for what you get. My frustration to find something I really loved led me to finally bite the bullet and build my own. It’s a hobby that’s billed as niche and prohibitively expensive, but that’s not the case. You can build a keyboard for the same price as buying one from a mainstream brand, and you’ll come out with a much better result.
After admitting their MMO 'sucks,' developer reworks the entire game
Survival MMO Lost Oasis replaces its mobile forts with static bases, and is now focused on PvE rather than PvP.
Digital Trends
Dell cuts workstation laptop and desktop prices in half
There are a lot of excellent desktop computers and laptops to pick from, but it’s often hard to argue against the immense range and versatility of Dell’s offerings, especially if you’re going for high-end work machines that can handle things like Maya or AutoCAD. That’s why we always look forward to Dell’s Precision workstation deals, like these two — one on a desktop and the other on a laptop — so let’s dive right in and see what’s available.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend
There’s no such thing as bad 4K TV deals to build your home theater around, but if you want one of the best images modern consumer technology is able to produce, OLED TV deals are where you should turn your attention. The 55-inch model of the LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can grab it for just $1,000, which is a massive $400 savings from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are 30 free days of FuboTV Pro and three free months of Apple TV+.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends
Amazon cut the price of the 2021 iPad to $300
It’s hard to remember what life was like before tablets were part of our daily workflow, and just like laptops and smartphones, they need to be updated every now and then to keep up with current tech, which is why we always keep an eye out for the best iPad deals. Right now just so happens to be one of those times, as Amazon is offering a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for $300, saving you $29, or 9% off the original retail price of $329. Apple deals are rare, so if you’re thinking about upgrading your iPad or buying one for the first time, click the Buy Now below to grab one at a great price.
Digital Trends
Freedom Planet 2 makes the leap to consoles next summer
GalaxyTrail announced that Freedom Planet 2, the sequel to the 2012 Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired platformer Freedom Planet, is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2023. The game will launch on PC and Linux via Steam on September 13. The indie...
Polygon
Should you build your own PC or just give up and buy one?
If you want to build a kick-ass computer lab in your home, you’ll need to start with a kick-ass PC. But with so many ways to get good PCs these days, you’ll need to make a decision:. Do you buy a pre-built PC? Or do you buy your...
Digital Trends
Be honest. Your next laptop doesn’t need a headphone jack
It’s been years since we’ve had to debate the merits of analog headphones jacks. But like it or not, we’ve all moved on from there in our smartphones, accepting the fact that wireless earbuds, USB-C (or Lightning) headphones, and the occasional dongle will suffice. Even the iPad Pro moved on from the beloved headphone jack.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s One UI 5 beta is already available for some Galaxy S22 owners
Samsung’s One UI 5 beta is beginning to roll out for select Galaxy S22 owners via the Samsung Members app. Today, Samsung announced the early rollout would be exclusive to Germany, South Korea, and the U.S. — but it quickly pulled the announcement from its website without a replacement (likely a sign that the post went up earlier than it should have). While Samsung works on getting its timing right, folks who’ve gotten early access to One UI 5 have taken to Twitter to show off the new features.
Digital Trends
Hurry! The Surface Pro 7+ is down to $600 for a limited time
There’s no shortage of laptop deals and student laptop deals from different retailers, so it will be tough to determine what to purchase with your hard-earned money. Here’s a suggestion — the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which is available from Best Buy for just $600 after a $330 discount to the 2-in-1 laptop’s original price of $930. The Surface Pro line of devices is popular for both work and school, so we’re not sure how long this offer will be available.
