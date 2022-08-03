Kentucky vs. Gonzaga: Why John Calipari must green-light The Kennel as host of matchup in 2022-23 season

Read on www.cbssports.com
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. Heimbigner
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
nbcrightnow.com
Analysis: Lots of options, but here’s our picks for Gonzaga’s small-ball starting five, rotation
It’s the offseason, but there’s really never one of those for Gonzaga basketball. In the last month alone the Zags scheduled a two-game series with Kentucky, Nigel Williams-Goss returned to Spokane to conduct his annual camp, former GU standouts competed at the NBA Summer League and the program finalized plans to face Michigan State on an aircraft carrier.
aseaofblue.com
Naquil Betrand picks Texas A&M over Kentucky
The men’s basketball program has been on a recruiting tear, earning a trio of 5-star commitments in just over a month, but the football program has been on a tear of their own. In the month of July alone, six high school football prospects pledged their allegiance to the...
Yakima Herald Republic
NCAA changing format of women's basketball tournament; Seattle, Spokane to host one of two super regionals in 2025
SPOKANE — The NCAA women’s basketball regionals will return to Spokane in 2025, bigger and better than ever. The NCAA on Friday announced sweeping changes to the format of the Division 1 tournament, scrapping the current Sweet 16 format and replacing it with a pair of eight-team super regionals.
WLKY.com
Will Levis gearing up for second season in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky's Will Levis is getting ready for his second season as the Wildcats starting quarterback. He made a huge impact in his first year, leading the Wildcats to 10 wins, including a victory in the 2022 Citrus Bowl over Iowa. "One of our first...
mountain-topmedia.com
City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
southerntrippers.com
The 15 Best Restaurants in Lexington KY You Must Try
Are you looking for all the best restaurants in Lexington KY? Well, you have come to the right place because here you find the answers to all of your questions about where to eat in Lexington. There are so many things to do in Lexington that you are going to want to fill up before your big day of adventure. If you are in town to check out the Kentucky Bourbon Trail you are going to make sure you know what to eat in Lexington along your route.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
KXLY
Warmer on Sunday before an even hotter start to the week – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday was about as perfect as it gets for an August day in the Inland Northwest! Sunday will be pretty good too, but if you’re not a fan of 90-degree heat you may not be as enthused. Morning temperatures will be quite pleasant in the...
Unsurpassed No Li Brewery Of Spokane Takes Over Times Square
Looking like an eight-story can of craft beer goodness, Spokane's No-Li Brewhouse took over the Nasdaq digital billboard in New York's Times Square for "National IPA Day." No Li owner John Bryant told the Spokesman Review that the moment was "such a statement for the greatness of Spokane. This is a pretty epic day."
McMorris Rodgers, Hill leading in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District race
SPOKANE CO, Wash. — Incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Democratic newcomer Natasha Hill are currently leading in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District race. In the latest count, McMorris Rodgers is leading with more than 50 percent of the vote. Hill follows with 30.55 percent and fellow Democrat Ann Marie Danimus has 11.28 percent. Sean Clynch, a Republican, trails with 7.5...
List of Spokane events you can attend this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new month has started and with it, new activities and things to do this week across Spokane. This week bring your family and friends to enjoy the traditional features of the Scottish Highland Games, a bookstore sale, bed races, a car show, local fundraisers, and pop-ups.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
KXLY
Cooler air and wildfire smoke blowing into the area this evening – Kris
You can see the smoke from a growing fire near Williams Lake as you look south from Spokane this evening. It’s an unsettling sight. Southwesterly winds are blowing that smoke east into Kootenai County. However, the Air Quality Index might continue to worsen in Spokane overnight. Cooler air is making its way into the Inland Northwest! Expect low temperatures to drop into the 50s in most locations.
The Hillyard Festival in Harmon Park is here!
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is the final day of the annual Hillyard Festival in Spokane. Hosted in Harmon Park, Saturday’s festivities wrap up with Fireworks in the Park at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to the fireworks show, a parade swept through the streets, taking place along Market Street, starting at Broad Avenue and ending at Harmon Park. If you...
The big three of summer fun coming to Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Post Falls families lose thousands in rental scam
POST FALLS, Idaho – A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn’t hers to begin with. Now, two families say they’ve been scammed out of thousands. “She has our driver’s license; she has our social security number. She got everything...
WTVQ
UPDATE: I-75 Southbound now back open following multi-vehicle accident
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Interstate I-75 is now back open following a multi-car accident Sunday morning. Police say the wreck was caused by a downpour, which led to drivers losing control of their vehicles. Officials are advising caution as crews continue to clean up. ___________. ORIGINAL STORY:. LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- I-75...
Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given
SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at the Ark Encounter will run through September 10
The world’s largest Christian music festival makes an encore this year at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown. The large-scale event, with 150 music artists, is called “40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at The Ark” and will run through September 10. Multiple concerts will be...
Controversial sculpture on display at Spokane art gallery
SPOKANE, Wash. — A statue of a clenched fist that drew heavy criticism from people in Coeur d’Alene is now on display at a Spokane art gallery. The piece, titled “Solidarity,” is of a closed fist being hoisted in the air. The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted 5-1 that the sculpture was too divisive and offensive and would not allocate...
