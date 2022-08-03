Read on www.penbaypilot.com
‘Summer Breeze’ chosen as Belfast Harbor Fest 2022 graphic
“Summer Breeze,” an oil painting by Searsport artist Sandy Dolan, the Belfast Chamber of Commerce “Artist of the Year’ in 2018, has been selected to be the event graphic of Belfast Rotary Club’s 2022 Belfast Harbor Fest. The image will appear on Harbor Fest souvenir items, posters and fliers. It will also be featured in a live auction during “Evening by the Bay,” the Friday, Aug. 19 event that kicks off this year’s three-day Harbor Fest.
Central Maine’s Powers
Thirteen years ago I moved with my partner, Vaughan, and our son, River, from an unaffordable, 900-square-foot apartment in Bozeman, Montana, my home state, to Pittsfield, a Central Maine town about halfway between Waterville and Bangor along Interstate 95. We loaded our belongings into the bed of a Dodge diesel pick-up that ran on scavenged fryer oil and drove across the country to a house that’d been vacant for more than a year, save the mice nesting in the toaster. Inherited from Vaughan’s grandparents, the three-bedroom, two-story Colonial was fully furnished in rural Maine style, down to the worn linens, six rolls of Scotch tape, empty collectible bottles of Jim Beam and Wild Turkey, and dozens of canning jars in the cellar still filled with unidentifiable food. Since we arrived, I’ve given birth to two more sons in the room at the front of the house 20 feet from the spur by which roughly 7,000 cars and trucks pass daily between I-95 and “downtown.” Their placentas are buried beneath a young black walnut tree that will someday shade the road.
Aug. 6 update: Midcoast adds 28 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Agenda set for RSU 71 board meeting Aug. 8
BELFAST — The agenda for the upcoming Regional School Unit 71 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Advanced registration for the meeting can be completed at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uXrW5Fx9ROOA7vFTzfcdmw. AGENDA. I. CALL MEETING TO ORDER. II. ADJUSTMENTS TO...
Calling all teachers: Lewiston School Department holds job fair
LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston School Department is looking for teachers and to fill 70 positions. Worker shortages are now affecting schools across the state with just weeks to go before the start of the new year. There are eight schools in the city of Lewiston. It's the second...
On the issues: Rockport Select Board Candidate Denise Munger
The Town of Rockport will be holding a Special Municipal Election Tuesday, August 30, to fill an unexpired term for the Select Board. The vacancy was held by John Strand, who has resigned. The term will expire on the June election of 2024. The polls will be open at the Town Office from noon to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available August 1. The last date to get an absentee ballot will be at the close of the business day on Thursday, August 25. All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day, August 30.
Isolated Maine nursing home gets extra year to attract workers — or a buyer
Operators of a remote, shuttered Maine nursing home hope a license extension will be just what the doctor ordered to give the struggling facility time to replace staff and reopen for business. Without the extension, which was granted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in late July, the...
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
3 New Maine Novels for Your Summer Reading List
Home for the summer from his chichi boarding school, Damariscotta native Andrew is dismayed to find his dad has secured him a job at the (fictional) Thatch Lobster Pound. The work is grueling, and his boss, Ed, just two years his senior, never misses a chance to chide Andrew about his comparatively cushy upbringing. Andrew can’t wait to escape Maine; Ed is quite content to live and work on the midcoast, as have generations of Thatches before him. Even before Andrew quits, there’s no love lost between the two.
Bar Harbor residents rally around newborn
BAR HARBOR — When Bar Harbor residents Derrick Harrison and Sara Levine welcomed their baby into the world, they never expected to spend their first month as parents in and out of hospital rooms while their newborn recovers from open heart surgery. In just two weeks, more than 225...
MDOT Moves Ahead with Plan to Replace Bridge Between Topsham and Brunswick
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. Like many bridges in Maine, it has begun to deteriorate to the point where a new bridge is needed. In September of 2017, the Brunswick-Topsham Bridge Design Advisory released some artist renderings...
Daycare center continues Kim Crocker’s legacy for ‘loving kids’
Kimberly Crocker was known for her love of young children for over two decades as the founder of the Lighthouse Learning Center. She touched the lives of countless numbers of young children at her Boothbay day care until she died in an ATV accident on July 27, 2021. Crocker built...
Frances A. Keene, obituary
ROCKLAND — Frances A. Keene, 94, died peacefully, Friday July 29, 2022 at Bartlett Woods in Rockland. Born in Rockland, July 7, 1928 she was the daughter of Carlton and Sally Ramsey Snow. She was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School. Following high school, Frances married her childhood...
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
Community education at core of Owls Head Transportation Museum’s expansion
On Aug. 3, a groundbreaking ceremony at the Owls Head Transportation Museum marked the public phase of a $9.75 million capital campaign to expand and enhance the facility. At the forefront of the project are flexible educational spaces and larger, more specialized restoration shops. The Board of Trustees and Executive...
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
Lewiston elementary schools change hours in response to bus driver shortage
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston elementary schools will experience a shift in start and end times for the upcoming school year, according to an announcement made Thursday by Superintendent Jake Langlais. This change comes as a result of a bus driver labor shortage, which caused disruptions for Lewiston school routes...
Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language’ professional development program offered in September
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for a new online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This four-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Tuesdays, Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4 & 18 from 4–5:30 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
