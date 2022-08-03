ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

The business of modern day farming in the Pioneer Valley

By Patrick Berry
WWLP 22News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Native American culture in early Wilbraham explored

Wilbraham - Historian Patrick Duquette will explain how Wilbraham was at the crossroads of Native American culture on Sunday, Aug. 7 in the garden at the Old Meeting House Museum in the center of Wilbraham at 2 p.m. Duquette’s talk is free and open to the public as part of...
WILBRAHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Valley#Family Farms#Modern Day#Farm Land#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
MassLive.com

Principal named for Longmeadow’s Blueberry Hill Elementary School

LONGMEADOW – A long-term educator who has served as an administrator in India and Oregon has been hired as principal of Blueberry Hill Elementary School. David Allen will begin work on Aug. 15 after accepting the position. He was selected from an applicant pool that included multiple experienced educators, Superintendent Martin O’Shea said in a statement.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield brewery adjusting production due to carbon dioxide shortage

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning about an issue that could affect beer supplies. A nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, a gas critical to the brewing process, is causing concern for breweries across the Bay State. Carbon dioxide tanks are a key part of beer production at Great Awakening...
WESTFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WNAW 94.7

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy