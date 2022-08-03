The business of modern day farming in the Pioneer Valley

Read on www.wwlp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brew at the Zoo returns to Forest Park
After a three year hiatus, Brew at the Zoo returned to the Forest Park Zoo on Saturday. The animals at the Zoo kept an eye on the humans during the returning popular fundraiser.
Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory will be at Holyoke Mall Tuesday
Children and their families are invited to Holyoke Mall's free Tykes Tuesday series, featuring Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory, during week seven of the summer series.
3 Restaurants With the Best Scenic Views in MA Are in Berkshire County
We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State. If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well...
Native American culture in early Wilbraham explored
Wilbraham - Historian Patrick Duquette will explain how Wilbraham was at the crossroads of Native American culture on Sunday, Aug. 7 in the garden at the Old Meeting House Museum in the center of Wilbraham at 2 p.m. Duquette’s talk is free and open to the public as part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield ‘Sensitive Creatures’ clothing designer Darius Rosario returns to area to host pop-up shop event
Springfield designer Darius Rosario made a name for himself in the fashion industry by placing mental health-centric messages like “Are you an emotional wreck?” and “When I die don’t pretend to care” on clothes in his Sensitive Creatures brand. After working and selling his clothes...
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Principal named for Longmeadow’s Blueberry Hill Elementary School
LONGMEADOW – A long-term educator who has served as an administrator in India and Oregon has been hired as principal of Blueberry Hill Elementary School. David Allen will begin work on Aug. 15 after accepting the position. He was selected from an applicant pool that included multiple experienced educators, Superintendent Martin O’Shea said in a statement.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield brewery adjusting production due to carbon dioxide shortage
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning about an issue that could affect beer supplies. A nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, a gas critical to the brewing process, is causing concern for breweries across the Bay State. Carbon dioxide tanks are a key part of beer production at Great Awakening...
VIDEO: Mama bear and two cubs spotted in Blandford yard
A Blandford resident shared video with 22News of a bear and her two cubs walking across their yard Friday morning.
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
VIDEO: “He’s just hungry,” bear in Westfield
A 22News viewer caught a bear on camera Thursday afternoon in the backyard of a Westfield home.
Westfield’s Big Day National Night Out begins at noon Saturday
Meet Westfield police, firefighters, and city leaders during the city's National Night Out event.
Despite Oppressive Heat, This Western MA City Won’t Allow Your Dog Here
Just two weeks after a brutal heat wave swept over the majority of the east coast, temperatures across Massachusetts are back into the mid-90s today with heat indexes climbing to over 100 degrees in some western parts of the state. Massachusetts residents are doing their best to beat the heat,...
TRAFFIC: Lane closure on Cowles Bridge in Westfield
MassDOT will be closing a lane on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield beginning Monday.
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
Comments / 0