Line of severe thunderstorms moving across NW Indiana through mid-afternoon.

Read on wgntv.com
Related
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Conditions ‘Favorable' for Development of Largely-Harmless Funnel Clouds in Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, warning residents in Illinois and northwest Indiana that funnel clouds could potentially develop as a cold front slowly churns its way over the region on Thursday evening. The alert has been issued for residents in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will...
Roads remain closed after record-breaking rains flood Death Valley National Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Next Weather: Multiple rounds of rain this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- A few rounds of rain will move through Minnesota over the weekend.The metro will get an early morning soak, though the storms won't be severe. The cause of the multiple rounds of rain is a slow-moving front, but on the back end of the rain, temperatures will be much cooler.There will be some dry times on Saturday, and temps will reach 82 degrees. Northern Minnesota will see the mid-70s.Southern Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather; the biggest concern is how much rain some area will get, especially in the evening and overnight hours.But the rain that's coming through will help the drought. The National Weather Service says portions of the Twin Cities area continue to enter into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions. Showers linger throughout the day on Sunday, but it'll be much cooler. Next week it'll be sunny and less humid, with highs in the 80s and no rain in sight.
Storm chances in Indiana through the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be present across central Indiana for the next few days. Thursday night Indians game Thursday evening showers Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening. These storms will be more organized during the evening commute, then begin to break up after sunset. By 9 p.m. the storm activity becomes […]
WGNtv.com
Threat of severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the metro area.
Radar mosaic as of 3:25 PM CDT shows a solid line of severe thunderstorms from southern Lower Michigan through north central Indiana, east central Illinois and on into the St. Louis area. This line will continue moving eastward away from the Chicago area, and across portions of severe thunderstorm watch 514 (outlined in blue) during the remainder of this afternoon.
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon
ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
wbiw.com
Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold snowy winter
INDIANA – It’s hard to think about winter when we’re still in the thick of summer dealing with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in triple digits, but as long as the Earth keeps revolving around the sun, these days will be behind us in the next month or so as Fall sets in, followed by the chilly temperatures of Winter.
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
WTHR
Weather Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northwest Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for NW Indiana until 9pm. Damaging winds are the main threat with a line of storms that will move into our area around 6 p.m. We expect some weakening of this line as it moves southeast into the central part of the state later this evening and overnight.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings extended eastward into NW Indiana.
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to 6 miles north of Sheldon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Remington, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches Expire in Chicago Area After Storms Hammer Region
Severe thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rain into parts of the Chicago area Wednesday, leading to numerous warnings and plenty of damage throughout the region. Thunderstorms started developing across parts of the area just after 1 p.m., with warnings popping up throughout northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Things started...
WIBC.com
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Comments / 1