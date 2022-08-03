ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Tyson Foods donates 2 million meals to eastern Kentucky flood relief

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
 4 days ago

HAZARD, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Tyson Foods is doing their part in helping the eastern Kentucky flood relief effort.

Tyson Foods announced Wednesday that two million meals would be donated to help feed families and relief workers in Hazard. Tyson also announced they are deploying other disaster relief efforts to support flood victims, first responders, and Hazard families.

Tyson is partnering with Walmart and parked its “Meals That Matter” disaster relief trailer at the Walmart in Hazard on Tuesday. There are also volunteers on site who will distribute food and water.

How to support eastern Kentucky flood victims

Volunteers include grill teams from various Tyson Foods’ facilities.

They also announced that 160,000 meals will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to support its goal of alleviating hunger.

“God’s Pantry Food Bank works with more than 450 food pantries and meal programs providing access to nutritious food for many of the 250,000 neighbors facing food insecurity in Central and Eastern Kentucky,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry. “Hundreds of households experiencing hunger have been dramatically impacted by this week’s devastating floods across 10 counties.   We are grateful for the Tyson Foods Meals that Matter program which is bringing critically needed protein into the disaster area when it is needed most.”

