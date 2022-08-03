MOORESVILLE – When August arrives it’s understood high school sports can’t be far behind and some athletes are working in the hot summer sun preparing for Friday nights on the horizon. But, sometimes, students who provide the soundtrack for memorable on-the-field moments are overlooked. At Mooresville High School, just like schools throughout the Lake Norman region, the band is among the first to begin preseason practices. And the 150 members of Mooresville’s “Pride in Motion” Marching Band, under the direction of Josh Stephenson, spent the last two weeks in July at all-day band camp sessions on campus and on the field at Coach Joe Popp Stadium sweating through the preparations required to be precise when fall sports and band competitions begin. – Photos by Lee Sullivan.

