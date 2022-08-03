ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Rock Springs’ Kid’s Day aims to create more lifelong camp-goers

DENVER – Terry Brotherton thought Rock Springs Camp Meeting may need a kick in the pants. The lifelong camper would have folks come up to his tent and ask what he thought the future would look like. “I would tell them, look at all those children,” he said. “When...
DENVER, NC
PHOTOS: Mooresville High School marching band preps for new year

MOORESVILLE – When August arrives it’s understood high school sports can’t be far behind and some athletes are working in the hot summer sun preparing for Friday nights on the horizon. But, sometimes, students who provide the soundtrack for memorable on-the-field moments are overlooked. At Mooresville High School, just like schools throughout the Lake Norman region, the band is among the first to begin preseason practices. And the 150 members of Mooresville’s “Pride in Motion” Marching Band, under the direction of Josh Stephenson, spent the last two weeks in July at all-day band camp sessions on campus and on the field at Coach Joe Popp Stadium sweating through the preparations required to be precise when fall sports and band competitions begin. – Photos by Lee Sullivan.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Top-tier drum corps talent shows off for other Blue Devils

MOORESVILLE – Another squad of Blue Devils – boasting a 65-year tradition of national and international excellence and 19 world championships – has a connection to Mooresville. Between performances in Atlanta and Winston-Salem, the highly acclaimed Blue Devils Drum & Bugle Corps from Concord, Calif., spent most...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Denver-area woman reported missing

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office A. Mocilan is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Denver-area woman. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, 25-year-old Khiera Cimon Hall, of Angel Lane near N.C. 150, was reported missing by her mother, Lewanda Smith. She reportedly told officers that Hall was supposed to bring her children to her house on July 30 but did not show up and no contact has been made since then. She also said Hall is known to frequent areas of drug activity in Charlotte, according to the sheriff’s office.
DENVER, NC

