ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Legendary Dodger Broadcaster Vin Scully Dies at 94

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

D-backs score go-ahead run on balk, beat Rockies 6-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho jogged home with the go-ahead run on a balk, Christian Walker clubbed a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday. The D-backs trailed 4-2 in the sixth but Emmanuel Rivera — added in a deal with the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline — hit a solo shot that cut the deficit to 4-3. It was his seventh homer of the year and first with his new team. Josh Rojas had an RBI double in the seventh that tied the game at 4-all. Arizona loaded the bases in the eighth off Rockies reliever Alex Colomé (2-6), who then balked, failing to come to a set position before delivering his pitch. That allowed Varsho to trot home for the go-ahead run before Sergio Alcántara pushed the lead to 6-4 with a sacrifice fly to left.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Yaz homers twice, Webb, Giants hold off A's 6-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, Thairo Estrada also connected and the San Francisco Giants won their seventh consecutive interleague road game, 6-4 over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Logan Webb bounced back from his worst outing of the season and allowed four hits in seven innings, helping the Giants take three of four in the Bay Bridge series. Brandon Crawford added two hits, and Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI double. Seth Brown hit his 17th home run for the A’s. Vimael Machin doubled and scored twice. Oakland scored twice in the eighth and got two runners on in the ninth against Camilo Doval before the Giants closer struck out Brown swinging and got Jed Lowrie to ground out for his 14th save.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy