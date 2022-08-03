Legendary Dodger Broadcaster Vin Scully Dies at 94

PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho jogged home with the go-ahead run on a balk, Christian Walker clubbed a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday. The D-backs trailed 4-2 in the sixth but Emmanuel Rivera — added in a deal with the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline — hit a solo shot that cut the deficit to 4-3. It was his seventh homer of the year and first with his new team. Josh Rojas had an RBI double in the seventh that tied the game at 4-all. Arizona loaded the bases in the eighth off Rockies reliever Alex Colomé (2-6), who then balked, failing to come to a set position before delivering his pitch. That allowed Varsho to trot home for the go-ahead run before Sergio Alcántara pushed the lead to 6-4 with a sacrifice fly to left.

