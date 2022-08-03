ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

C.J. Gardner-Johnson limiting practice participation, pushing for extension

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMjYp_0h3bCroE00

Well that’s interesting. C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been a limited participant at New Orleans Saints training camp this week, but not because of an injury — NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that he’s taking a step back in hopes of spurring on talks with the team’s front office about an extension. Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan adds that Gardner-Johnson’s dissatisfaction began earlier in the offseason, explaining his absence during voluntary workouts over the summer.

Gardner-Johnson is one of several high-profile players entering the final year of their contracts, along with top defensive tackle David Onyemata, starting center Erik McCoy, and All-Pro return man Deonte Harty. He’s a prime candidate for an extension as a former mid-round pick who fought and clawed his way up the depth chart to earn snaps as the starting slot defender, becoming a fan-favorite player along the way.

But what sort of contract would make him happy? One of the simplest situations to compare to him across the NFL is Buffalo Bills nickel Taron Johnson, who signed a three-year, $24 million extension just before the 2021 season kicked off last September. We could see a similar outcome if Gardner-Johnson takes this quasi-hold-in down to the wire, though he’ll likely be pushing for more money. Maybe offering him a four-year deal would get it done as opposed to a shorter contract. That’s the sort of conversations that are hopefully happening behind the scenes.

Either way, we’ll be keeping an eye on things as the preseason heats up. The Saints have hammered out long-term extensions with other players at this time of the year before, inking star talents like Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, and Demario Davis at the eleventh hour. Maybe they can pull it off one more time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Nola Com#Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on wearing Guardian Caps: 'I think they're silly'

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t a fan of wearing the NFL’s new “Guardian Caps.”. The NFL competition committee mandated the use of these new “Guardian Caps” during practice for offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends throughout training camp. This new safety measure is said to help fight against concussions during the point of the year when they most frequently occur.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley excited to run behind 'freak' Evan Neal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who aims to bounce-back after two injury-plagued seasons, has looked solid this summer. Explosive, even. In fact, one could argue that Barkley has turned back the clock. He resembles the player who won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year more than the player who struggled to gain any traction over the previous two seasons.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade

According to reports out of Cleveland, running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. However, the same reports indicate that the Browns have declined the request, telling Hunt that his best move would be to perform well in Cleveland this season and “earn his next contract.”. Hunt signed a...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contentious Mac Jones take has NFL world buzzing

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks more uncertain now than he did last year at this point in training camp, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. A hot-topic Twitter conversation pointed to something being amiss with the second-year signal-caller, who is stepping into a new offensive situation after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deebo Samuel's pitch for believing in Trey Lance? His teammates

The 49ers are hoping quarterback Trey Lance won’t have to do much of the heavy lifting in his first year as a starter. San Francisco’s roster is good enough that they can take some of the onus off the QB to make plays and instead rely on him to make a couple plays while leaning heavily on a strong run game, good receivers and a stout defense. That talent around Lance was the key to wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s pitch on why fans should believe in Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy