UConn’s Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss upcoming season

Jerome Tang, Kansas State basketball land commitment from four-star Texas guard RJ Jones
Jerome Tang said last week that Kansas State had two basketball commitments in the fold for the 2023 recruiting cycle, and on Sunday the second one stepped forward. RJ Jones, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Plano, Texas, made the announcement live on Instagram with ESPN's Paul Biancardi, choosing K-State from a final six list that also included Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
